Mickey Guyton shared Thursday night that her 9-month-old baby boy was being sent to the ICU, noting that the "doctors don't know what's wrong"

Mickey Guyton Gives Update on 9-Month-Old Son in ICU: 'Not in the Clear but He's on the Mend'

Mickey Guyton is offering an update after sharing that her baby boy was sent to the intensive care unit.

The country artist, 37, shared on Twitter Thursday night that her son Grayson was heading to the ICU and added that the "doctors don't know what's wrong."

On Friday afternoon, Guyton tweeted that her little boy is "not in the clear but he's on the mend" and that she will "update y'all as soon as I am able."

"Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support," the singer added alongside a black-and-white photo of husband Grant Savoy holding the infant in the hospital.

Fellow artists Maren Morris and Lukas Graham replied to Guyton's tweet, offering their support during the turbulent time.

"I'm so glad he's on the mend. What an unimaginable day for you all as parents. Sending all my love✨," Morris wrote.

Added Graham, "Oh poor darling. It's heartbreaking when our little ones go through illness❤️❤️❤️"

The "Better Than You Left Me" artist recently shared an adorable photo of her son on Instagram celebrating his first Halloween last month. For the holiday, baby Grayson dressed up as an astronaut, wearing a tiny silver spacesuit complete with a jetpack.

Back in March, Guyton spoke with PEOPLE in 10's Andrea Boehlke ahead of the Grammy Awards about how she has been enjoying first-time motherhood.