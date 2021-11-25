Mickey Guyton told Al Roker on Today Thursday that she's flying back to be with her son Grayson directly after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Mickey Guyton Says Baby Is 'Doing So Much Better' After Hospitalization: 'I'm Thankful for My Son'

Mickey Guyton is grateful her 9-month-old son is doing better as she offers an update from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The country singer, 37, told Today's Al Roker Thursday morning that being at the parade this year is a "pinch-me" moment, adding, however, that she can't wait to rush back home to husband Grant Savoy and their baby boy Grayson for the holiday. Grayson initially "fell ill" on Nov. 11, and was sent to the hospital for "dehydration because of a severe stomach bug," she previously explained.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's doing so much better," said Guyton on Thursday. "He's out [of the hospital]. He's home with my husband right now. As soon as the parade's done I'm getting on a flight to be back with him for Thanksgiving."

She added, "I'm just thankful for family. I'm thankful for my son. This is my first Thanksgiving as a mom, and that's just changed my life. So I'm really thankful for that, and family and life."

In a previous health update, Guyton said, "Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying," but shared that Grayson has since turned a corner and is doing better thanks to the care of a pediatric doctor and their family doctor.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"A pediatric doctor named Dr. Grace, stayed by Grayson's side the entire time we were in the ER, discovered the problem and help[ed] create a plan to heal baby Grayson," Guyton shared over the weekend. "Our family doctor, Dr. Nathan Ford also took action and helped Grayson secure a bed at the hospital when all the hospital's [sic] were maxed out and understaffed because of nurse shortages."

She continued, "I truly believe Grayson would not be on the road to a full recovery without them," before assuring fans that Grayson is "doing much better" and is "stable" and "improving."

RELATED VIDEO: Mickey Guyton on Breaking Barriers and Mentoring Fellow Black Country Artists: We "Deserve to Be Here"

"He is still dehydrated and weak and has lost weight from not being able to retain any liquid," Guyton noted. "Despite all of this, Gray is a fighter and his labs are showing he is headed in the right direction."

The "Black Like Me" singer closed out her message by asking fans to continue praying for her baby.