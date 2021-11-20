Mickey Guyton updated her fans with some positive news about 9-month-old Grayson's health on Saturday, sharing that her son is "getting better by the minute"

Mickey Guyton Says Her Baby Boy Is 'Stable' and 'Improving' After Being Hospitalized for Dehydration

Mickey Guyton is sharing positive news about her son Grayson's health after a stomach bug landed the 9-month-old in the ICU.

Guyton, 37, posted an update to Instagram Saturday morning sharing improvements in her son's condition. Grayson, who initially "fell ill" on Nov. 11, was sent to the hospital for "dehydration because of a severe stomach bug," the country singer explained.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Guyton admitted, "Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying," she shared that Grayson has since turned a corner and is doing better thanks to the care of a pediatric doctor and their family doctor.

"A pediatric doctor named Dr. Grace, stayed by Grayson's side the entire time we were in the ER, discovered the problem and help[ed] create a plan to heal baby Grayson," Guyton shared. "Our family doctor, Dr. Nathan Ford also took action and helped Grayson secure a bed at the hospital when all the hospital's [sic] were maxed out and understaffed because of nurse shortages."

She continued, "I truly believe Grayson would not be on the road to a full recovery without them," before assuring fans that Grayson is "doing much better" and is "stable" and "improving."

"He is still dehydrated and weak and has lost weight from not being able to retain any liquid," Guyton noted. "Despite all of this, Gray is a fighter and his labs are showing he is headed in the right direction."

The "Black Like Me" singer closed out her message by asking fans to continue praying for her baby.

Mickey Guyton Mickey Guyton | Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

"He felt every single prayer lifted up over him when he was headed to the icu and it's working, as he was stabilized and released from the icu within a matter of hours," she wrote.

Guyton added, "He's getting better by the minute, it's just going to take some time," she wrote.

Mickey Guyton Son Credit: Mickey Guyton/Instagram

The proud mom's latest update comes after she told fans Friday that doctors were trying to figure out Grayon's condition. At the time, the country star said her son was "not in the clear but ... on the mend."