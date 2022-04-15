Mickey Guyton Gets Parenting Advice from Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood: Moms 'Rally Around You'

"You need that support because none of this is easy," Mickey Guyton tells PEOPLE exclusively

When in doubt, Mickey Guyton can always lean on her fellow country music moms for parenting advice.

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively about her partnership with 3M's School Zone Safety initiative, the 38-year-old Grammy nominee says she "absolutely" counts Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood as a part of her motherhood support system.

"I talk to my friend Maren about it, Carrie Underwood about it. It's just interesting," she says. "Once you become a mom, the moms find you. Moms really rally around you because they get it."

Guyton admits she "never understood" what comes with being a parent prior to welcoming her son Grayson, now 14 months.

"I saw kids [and thought], 'Oh, they're cute.' Move on. Now, I'm like, 'That's somebody's child,' " she continues. "There's a mom on the other end of that or dad or two moms on the other end that are important. ... I just have a whole different respect for mothers."

Adds Guyton, "You need that support. You need that support because none of this is easy. It's the greatest, hardest thing you'll ever do."

The "Black Like Me" singer and her husband Grant Savoy became first-time parents in February 2021.

This chapter in her life has brought about many life lessons for Guyton. In particular, it further solidified she was meant to be a mom.

"Motherhood has taught me that I definitely was supposed to be a mom my whole life," she explains. "I've always been a nurturer. And now that I have my son, it is literally all that. It's everything that I could ever want to do."

"It also helped me realize what matters in life," she continues. "I was a career woman and all I did was focus on my career. And when I found out I was pregnant, I couldn't even imagine putting someone else before that. And then my son came and literally I will put him before anything. No problem. Not even a thought. It's just truly life-changing."

Guyton's knack for nurturing made her new partnership with 3M's School Zone Safety initiative the perfect opportunity.

3M aims to make school zones safer for families in its latest endeavor, ultimately allowing for children to have an easier time getting to and from school. The company is committed to improving such environments at 100 schools across 23 countries, with the first of them being Robert Churchwell Elementary located in Nashville — a city that Guyton holds dear.

A large part of why this issue is of great importance to Guyton is due to her son, who will be heading off to school in the next few years.

"I've always paid attention to school zone safety and slowed down to whether it's 10, 15, 25 miles an hour through them. But now that I am a new mom and looking at the statistics, it's alarming that we aren't protecting our kids more, especially in our under-serviced communities," she says.

"I just love that 3M is taking that initiative and servicing the last ones that we think about. It's always first is first, last is last," she continues. "And now, it's the last will be first — and that's something that's important to me as well, as it's a lot of minority children. I got to visit this school in North Nashville, and they're just such beautiful, loving kids that deserve this. And I'm happy to be a part of it."