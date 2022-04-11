Mickey Guyton's Most Adorable Family Photos with Son Grayson

Grammy-nominated artist Mickey Guyton welcomed her first child, son Grayson Clark, with husband Grant Savoy on Feb. 8, 2021.

"The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson!" she wrote on Instagram. "Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. - Psalm 30:5."

The arrival of Grayson came after the new mom announced on Instagram that she was expecting in August. Guyton revealed exclusively with PEOPLE in October that her baby on the way would be a boy, calling him "an absolute miracle."