Mickey Guyton's Most Adorable Family Photos with Son Grayson
Country singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton shares son Grayson Clark with husband Grant Savoy. Here's a roundup of their cutest photos together as a family of three
Mickey Guyton's Son Grayson Is Born
Grammy-nominated artist Mickey Guyton welcomed her first child, son Grayson Clark, with husband Grant Savoy on Feb. 8, 2021.
"The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson!" she wrote on Instagram. "Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. - Psalm 30:5."
The arrival of Grayson came after the new mom announced on Instagram that she was expecting in August. Guyton revealed exclusively with PEOPLE in October that her baby on the way would be a boy, calling him "an absolute miracle."
Grant Savoy and Grayson's Sweet Moment Together
No pacifier needed when Grayson is on his daddy's lap! The "Black Like Me" singer shared the most adorable video of her husband holding their son, who appeared to be in complete fascination of his dad.
Grant Savoy and Grayson Have a Chat
Come on, what's cuter than baby talk? Guyton uploaded a lovable post of her boys to her Instagram, writing, "Because I cannot keep this to myself." The first photo showed the two sharing a gaze while the second featured Grayson engaging in conversation (well, attempting to).
Mickey Guyton Posts a Tribute to Grayson
Whether she's posting sweet photos or writing heartfelt captions, Guyton is letting her love for Grayson be known.
"This little guy has turned my world right side up and I am forever grateful to God and to my husband for making me a mother," Guyton wrote when he turned three months old.
"Literally nothing else in life compares. Yes there are extremely challenging moments where I question everything that I am and feel like a complete failure as a mom but I wouldn't change a thing," she added.
Mickey Guyton Celebrates Grant Savoy's First Father's Day
A few months after welcoming their son, Savoy celebrated his first Father's Day in 2021. Guyton shared a photo of the family smiling from ear-to-ear as they enjoyed the holiday for the first time.
"Being a mom is probably one of the greatest things I will ever experience," Guyton told PEOPLE a month after Grayson's birth.
Mickey Guyton Watches as Grayson Plays the Piano
A baby grand for the baby! There's no denying that music is already in Grayson's blood ... even at seven months old. Guyton posted a video to prove it after her friend, Carrie Underwood, sent them the generous gift.
"I swear that woman is an angel sent from heaven," Mickey told CMT of Underwood. "I just couldn't believe that she thought of him like that," adding that he "loves" the toy.
Mickey Gutyton Snuggles Up With Grayson
The eight month old looked happier (and cozier!) than ever when he was sitting in Guyton's lap. The new mom shared a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram alongside a series of black and white heart emojis to show her love.
Mickey Guyton Tries to Get Grayson to Say "Mama"
Guyton posted a funny video of Grayson excitedly chanting the word "Dada," despite her repeated attempts to get him to say "Mama."
"Carried him for 9 whole months. Endured 18 hours of labor. The least he could do was say momma. 😒😂" she jokingly wrote on Instagram.
Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy's First Christmas With Grayson
It was a very merry Christmas for the new family of three as they celebrated the holiday together for the first time in 2021. Guyton, Savoy, and Grayson cozied up in matching plaid pajamas and gathered for a photo in front of their festive, decked-out mantle.
Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy's First Family Vacation With Grayson
The beautiful brood bundled up and headed west for their first vacation together as a family. Guyton, Savoy, and Grayson posed for a photo in the snow-covered grounds of Vermejo, New Mexico this past winter.