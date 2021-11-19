The country artist asked her followers to "please please pray" for her baby boy amid the health crisis

Mickey Guyton's 9-Month-Old Son Is Being Sent to ICU, Says 'Doctors Don't Know What's Wrong'

Mickey Guyton is asking for prayers.

On Thursday night, the country artist, 37, shared on Twitter that her 9-month-old son Grayson was sent to the intensive care unit for an unknown reason.

"I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please please pray," wrote Guyton, who shares her young son with husband Grant Savoy.

Many of Guyton's followers replied to her tweet with supportive comments and well wishes. The singer has yet to share an update on Grayon's condition.

The "Better Than You Left Me" artist recently shared an adorable photo of her son on Instagram celebrating his first Halloween last month.

For the holiday, baby Grayson dressed up as an astronaut, wearing a tiny silver spacesuit complete with a jetpack.

"Got Gray his first Halloween costume. I am officially done with my little rocket man. 👩🏽‍🚀🚀🎃🥺," she captioned the cute snap.

Back in March, Guyton spoke with PEOPLE in 10's Andrea Boehlke ahead of the Grammy Awards about how she has been enjoying first-time motherhood.

"Being a mom is probably one of the greatest things I will ever experience," she said, adding that it's been "awesome" to "just look at this baby's face that you held in your body for so long. There's no other better feeling."