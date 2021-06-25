Mick Jagger's Son Lucas Poses with Half-Sister Georgia in Pics from Los Angeles Hang Out

It's a Jagger family reunion!

Two of Mick Jagger's eight kids - 22-year-old Lucas (whom the Rolling Stones frontman shares with ex Luciana Gimenez Morad), and 29-year-old Georgia (whom Jagger shares with ex Jerry Hall) - soaked up the sun together in Los Angeles this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Georgia posted a gallery of photos taken during their sibling excursions on Instagram, captioning the series of snaps with a simple, "Lucas in L.A."

Her pics included a selfie of the duo taken in the reflection of a car as well as pictures captured during multiple meals they shared together, and a hike they even went on.

"Love uuuuu," Lucas, commented on his half-sister's post. "Can't wait for our next trip."

Lucas' mom then replied to her son's remark. "Come homeeeee 😂," the Brazilian television host and former model said.

Lucas and Georgia appear to be close. Why, just last May, Georgia shared a photo of her embracing her half-brother in honor of his 21st birthday.

"HAPPY 21ST BIRTHDAY LUCAS!!!!!" she wrote, in the posts caption. "I love you so much I can't believe you're 21!! We will celebrate together in Brazil next year 🎇🎏🎉🇧🇷🚀."

Jagger's six other children range in age from 50 to 4 years old. At the top of the list is Karis, 50 - his daughter, whom he shares with Marsha Hunt. Next up is daughters Jade, 49, and Lizzie, 37 - both with Bianca Jagger.

Aside from Georgia, Hall also shares sons James, 35, and Gabriel, 23, with the "Satisfaction" singer.

His youngest child, 4-year-old Deveraux, is Jagger's only child with ballet dancer and current girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick.

Family get-togethers, at least on Instagram, are rare, but Georgia's shared a few in honor of her dad's birthdays in the past.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Meanwhile, Lucas has been shared some photos from his L.A. adventure on his own Instagram page, joking about the city's car culture in the caption.

"Idk I feel weird I can't drive and get carsick all the time," he wrote, sharing a beachside, sunset snap.

The getaway comes just two months after Lucas underwent ear surgery. Gimenez revealed on her Instagram Stories at the time that he underwent a tympanomastoidectomy and had a cholesteatoma removed.