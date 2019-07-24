His Biggest Fan! Mick Jagger's Son Devereaux, 2½, Supports His Dad at Rolling Stones Concert

The apple — or Stone, in this case — doesn’t fall far from the tree (er, stage)!

Mick Jagger‘s 2½-year-old son Devereaux accompanied his mom Melanie Hamrick to the Rolling Stones concert on Friday, where he rocked out as his dad’s band performed in Jacksonville — the first time in 30 years they have played in the Florida city, according to The Sarasota Post.

Hamrick, 32, shared a black-and-white snapshot of herself at the show from the back, holding her son — who adorably seemed to be pointing toward the packed stands at the TIAA Bank Field.

In another photo, obtained by TMZ, the ballerina waved to her boyfriend, 75, from offstage as their son wore a pair of neon-green headphones, peering over his mom’s shoulder.

TMZ also shared a third snap that showed Devereaux adorably busting a move to the music backstage as his mom looked on, wearing a black dress with spaghetti straps and white sneakers.

Devereaux is the eighth child for Stones frontman Jagger; he and longtime girlfriend Hamrick welcomed the baby boy in New York City on Dec. 8, 2016.

“Mick was at the hospital for the arrival,” a statement from the couple read at the time of Devereaux’s birth. “Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time.”

He is also father to Georgia May, James, Jade, Elizabeth, Lucas, Karis and Gabriel — with the oldest of the seven being 48 and the youngest 20.

Jagger returned to the stage in June just two months after undergoing a heart-valve replacement surgery, playing a three-hour set for a crowd of 60,000 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The performance, which marked the launch of the band’s North America tour, came after Jagger’s procedure in April, when the Stones canceled the first 14 shows of their No Filter tour.

His return also came just over a week after the rocker said he “felt pretty good” and that the band had been rehearsing quite a bit following his surgery.

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” Jagger tweeted shortly after the medical procedure.