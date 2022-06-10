Mick Jagger's Son Deveraux, 5, Dances Backstage During Dad's Rolling Stones Concert in England

He's got the moves like Jagger!

On Thursday, Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick posted an adorable video on her Instagram Story of their son Deveraux, 5, dancing backstage during a Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Deveraux rocked out while his dad sang one of his band's hit songs, "You Can't Always Get What You Want." Jagger's son was in full support of his dad at the concert, wearing a Rolling Stones t-shirt as he jumped around and whipped his long hair to the music.

"Vibes," Hamrick, 35, wrote alongside the video.

Earlier in the evening, the former ballerina also posted a sweet shot of her and Deveraux standing on stage and looking out into the crowd before the concert. She captioned the photo with a single red heart emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Deveraux Jagger Credit: Melanie Hamrick/Instagram

Jagger, 78, and Hamrick, who have been partners for the last eight years, welcomed Deveraux into the world in 2016.

The music icon also shares children Gabriel, 24, Georgia May, 29, James, 36, and Elizabeth, 37, with model Jerry Hall, Jade, 50, with ex-wife Bianca Jagger, and Karis, 51, with actress Marsha Hunt. He also shares 23-year-old son Lucas with Brazilian television host Luciana Gimenez.

Hamrick celebrated son Deveraux on his 5th birthday in December with a pair of adorable photos and a sweet message on her Instagram page.

In the first image, Deveraux is mid-jump while grinning ear-to-ear, his hair seemingly suspended in mid-air as he leaps with joy. The second shot shows the birthday boy cooling himself off with an elegant white fan while dressed in a suit.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our Wonderful Beautiful Boy Devi!!!!!!!!!! 🎉🎊🎂⭐️🥳🥳🦕❤️❤️❤️ the big 5 🥳❤️," she captioned the post.