Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Shares Rare Photo of Couple Posing with Their 4-Year-Old Son Deveraux

Mick Jagger's son Deveraux, whom he shares with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, is the youngest of his eight children

Mick Jagger is in dad mode!

On Sunday, the singer's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick shared a rare photo to Instagram of the couple with their 4-year-old son Deveraux in honor of her 34th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet picture, the Rolling Stones frontman, 77, and the ballet dancer embrace their young son while standing in front of a body of water. Hamrick gives the musician a kiss on the cheek while Deveraux hugs his father's leg.

"Feeling all the love today ❤️ Thank you everyone for the wonderful messages 🙌🏼😍🥳," Hamrick captioned the picture.

Deveraux is the youngest of Jagger's eight children and his only child with his current girlfriend.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The musician's children range in age from 50 to 4 years old. He is also dad to Karis, 50, his daughter, whom he shares with Marsha Hunt. Next up is daughters Jade, 49, and Lizzie, 37 — both with Bianca Jagger.

He also shares 29-year-old daughter Georgia and sons James, 35, and Gabriel, 23, with ex Jerry Hall as well as 22-year-old son Lucas with ex Luciana Gimenez Morad.

Last month, Georgia and Lucas got together for a sunny reunion in Los Angeles.

Georgia posted a gallery of photos taken during their sibling excursions on Instagram, captioning the series of snaps with a simple, "Lucas in L.A."

Her pics included a selfie of the duo taken in the reflection of a car as well as pictures captured during multiple meals they shared together, and a hike they went on.

"Love uuuuu," Lucas commented on his sister's post. "Can't wait for our next trip."

Lucas' mom then replied to her son's remark. "Come homeeeee 😂," the Brazilian television host and former model said.

RELATED GALLERY: Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See

Lucas and Georgia appear to be close. Last May, Georgia shared a photo of her embracing her brother in honor of his 21st birthday.

"HAPPY 21ST BIRTHDAY LUCAS!!!!!" she wrote, in the caption of the post. "I love you so much I can't believe you're 21!! We will celebrate together in Brazil next year 🎇🎏🎉🇧🇷🚀."

Meanwhile, Lucas shared some photos from his L.A. adventure on his own Instagram page, joking about the city's car culture in the caption.

"Idk I feel weird I can't drive and get carsick all the time," he wrote, sharing a beachside, sunset snap.