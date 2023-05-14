Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Shares Sweet Video of Their Son Deveraux, 6, Dancing

Talk about "Moves Like Jagger!"

In honor of Mother's Day on Sunday, Mick Jagger's longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick posted an adorable photo of their little one Deveraux, 6, busting a few moves.

"My wonderful, wild, sweet, beautiful Dev!! I am beyond blessed and thankful to be his Mama! ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Mother's Day !!!!! ❤️ 💐🌸🌺🌷☀️," Hamrick wrote. "PS Dev loves @imaginedragons 🙌🏼"

The video features Deveraux performing something of an interpretive dance in front of a crowd of onlookers, as cameras flash and as he jumps around joyfully.

His moves encompass plenty of spins, hair shakes, slides and dramatic pauses to coincide with the music: Imagine Dragons' 2014 track "Warriors," which was part of the League of Legends 2014 World Championship.

Deveraux has become a legend himself, celebrating his 6th birthday with dad and mom back in December with a festive cake and party hats. The pair welcomed him in 2016 after they started dating in 2014.

To ring in her son's special day, the former ballet dancer uploaded a handful of images to her Instagram page, showing some of Deveraux's cutest moments, including one in which he holds a cookie while in the studio and others were taken at what appears to be a theme park.

In another photo, he hugs his parents as Hamrick kisses him on the cheek and Jagger, 79, poses with a smooth smile. "Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi 🥳🎉 Love you so much !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Hamrick captioned the post.

Melanie Hamrick/Instagram

Deveraux has already been following in his parents' footsteps, too. Last June, Hamrick shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story of Deveraux dancing backstage during a Rolling Stones gig in Liverpool, England.

In the clip, he rocked out while his dad sang "You Can't Always Get What You Want," and he even wore a Rolling Stones t-shirt as he jumped around and whipped his long hair to the music.

"Vibes," Hamrick wrote alongside the video.

Earlier in the evening, Hamrick posted a sweet shot of her and Deveraux standing on stage and looking out into the crowd with a single red heart emoji as a caption.

Jagger also shares children Gabriel, 25, Georgia May, 31, James, 37, and Elizabeth, 39, with model Jerry Hall; Jade, 51, with ex-wife Bianca Jagger; and Karis, 52, with actress Marsha Hunt. He also shares 23-year-old son Lucas with Brazilian television host Luciana Gimenez.