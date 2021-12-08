Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Celebrates Their 'Wonderful' Son Deveraux's 5th Birthday with Rare Photo
Jagger and Hamrick, who have been partners for the last seven years, welcomed son Deveraux in 2016
Mick Jagger's youngest son Deveraux Octavian Basil is turning 5!
Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick honored their son's latest trip around the sun on Wednesday with a pair of adorable photos and a sweet message on her Instagram page.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our Wonderful Beautiful Boy Devi!!!!!!!!!! 🎉🎊🎂⭐️🥳🥳🦕❤️❤️❤️ the big 5 🥳❤️," the former ballet dancer, 34, captioned the post.
In the first image, Deveraux is mid-jump while grinning ear-to-ear, his hair seemingly suspended in mid-air as he leaps with joy. The second shot shows the birthday boy cooling himself off with an elegant white fan while dressed in a suit.
"My best friend 💙," wrote Jagger's 22-year-old son Lucas in the comment section. (Jagger shares Lucas with Brazilian television host Luciana Gimenez.)
Jagger, 78, and Hamrick, who have been partners for the last seven years, welcomed Deveraux into the world in 2016.
Jagger also shares children Gabriel, 23, Georgia May, 29, James, 36, and Elizabeth, 37, with model Jerry Hall, Jade, 49, with ex-wife Bianca Jagger, and Karis, 50, with actress Marsha Hunt.
In September, Hamrick shared a black-and-white portrait of her son on Instagram in which Deveraux resembled his father. Lucas hopped in the comments section once again, this time calling his younger brother "the homie."
Over the summer, the dancer shared a photo of herself and Deveraux alongside Jagger in honor of her 34th birthday.
"Feeling all the love today ❤️ Thank you everyone for the wonderful messages 🙌🏼😍🥳," Hamrick wrote alongside the cute picture.