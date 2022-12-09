Mick Jagger and Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Celebrate Son Deveraux's 6th Birthday with Sweet Photo

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick welcomed son Deveraux, their first child together, in 2016

By
Published on December 9, 2022 12:10 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6N-3AuEFn/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D melhamrick's profile picture melhamrick Verified Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi 🥳🎉 Love you so much !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 13h
Photo: Melanie Hamrick/Instagram

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick's son Deveraux is growing up!

Jagger, 79, and Hamrick, 35, celebrated the 6-year-old's birthday on Thursday with a festive cake and party hats.

A carousel shared on the former ballet dancer's Instagram page features some of Deveraux's cutest moments, including one in which he holds a cookie while in the studio and others taken at what appears to be a theme park.

In another photo, a happy Deveraux hugs his parents as Hamrick kisses him on the cheek and Jagger poses with a smooth smile.

"Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi 🥳🎉 Love you so much !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Hamrick captioned the post.

The pair — who have been dating since 2014 — welcomed Deveraux on Dec. 8, 2016.

Deveraux has already started following in the Rolling Stones frontman's footsteps.

In June, Hamrick posted an adorable video on her Instagram Story of Deveraux dancing backstage during a Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.

Deveraux rocked out while his dad sang one of his band's hit songs, "You Can't Always Get What You Want." Jagger's son was in full support of his dad at the concert, wearing a Rolling Stones t-shirt as he jumped around and whipped his long hair to the music.

RELATED VIDEO: Keke Palmer Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend During 'SNL' Hosting Debut

"Vibes," Hamrick wrote alongside the video.

Earlier in the evening, the choreographer posted a sweet shot of her and Deveraux standing on stage and looking out into the crowd before the concert. She captioned the photo with a single red heart emoji.

The music icon also shares children Gabriel, 25, Georgia May, 30, James, 37, and Elizabeth, 38, with model Jerry Hall; Jade, 51, with ex-wife Bianca Jagger; and Karis, 52, with actress Marsha Hunt. He also shares 23-year-old son Lucas with Brazilian television host Luciana Gimenez.

