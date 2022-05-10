Michelle Williams welcomed son Hart with husband Thomas Kail in 2020, and she also shares daughter Matilda, 16, with late actor Heath Ledger

Michelle Williams Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby: 'Good Fortune Is Not Lost on Me'

Michelle Williams is expanding her family!

The Oscar nominee is pregnant, expecting her third baby due this fall, she revealed to Variety on Tuesday. This will be her second child with husband Thomas Kail. They welcomed son Hart in 2020, and Williams, 41, also shares daughter Matilda, 16, with late actor Heath Ledger, who died in January 2008.

"It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family," The Greatest Showman actress told Variety.

She added about becoming a mom again during the pandemic, "It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home."

"There's nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It's the ultimate creative act," added Williams. "The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life."

The star also said she plans to take a break from acting during her pregnancy: "I wondered if I could work while I was pregnant, but I'm too tired."

Williams and Kail, 44, previously worked together on the series Fosse/Verdon, for which Williams won numerous accolades, including a 2020 SAG Award. In her acceptance speech at the time, the then-expectant mother gave a sweet shout out to the director, who was also at the event, as well as her daughter.

"Tommy, like everything else in our life, I share this [award] with you," she said. "And Matilda, it's one thing to be completely honest as an actor — it's another thing to be completely honest as a human being. And that's just who you are and how you live, and you teach me just by being you."