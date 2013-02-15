Michelle Williams: Matilda's a Fan of Black and White Movies

"She said, 'Mommy, don't worry, I won't be scared because I know how everything happens," shares the actress.

Michelle Williams‘ daughter Matilda Rose has yet to see her mom’s latest movie, but she’s already giving the film two thumbs up.

“She’s dying to see it. She’s very excited,” the Oz The Great and Powerful star, 32, told PEOPLE during its Wednesday premiere in Hollywood.

“[Director Sam Raimi] really welcomed her on set and he made a very kid-friendly space. She witnessed so much of it being made so she’s really excited to see it come together.”

An avid fan of the original The Wizard of Oz, the 7-year-old has been known to skip over the scarier scenes — “She runs out of the room when … the baboons start to fly,” says Williams — but promises to be brave for the newest flick.

However, the cultured little girl doesn’t limit her film intake to only kid-oriented movies.

“She’s very open. Her interests are kind of broad,” says Williams. “She’ll watch a black and white movie and that’s fine with her.”