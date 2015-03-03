"It's a real luxury to have a moment when I'm not scrambling," Williams says

Oscar-nominated actress and full-time mother Michelle Williams has it all … besides a good night’s sleep.

“I feel like I’m so good at raising a kid when I’m not working. I don’t forget anything. I’ve got everything covered,” she says in the April issue of ELLE UK, on stands March 5.

“It’s a real luxury to have a moment when I’m not scrambling. I feel like most of my life, I’m trying to do two things at once, both to the best of my abilities. So that leaves me feeling pretty exhausted.”

The star — who is raising 9-year-old Matilda Rose, her daughter with the late Heath Ledger — has even gained a reputation among her friends for being tired.

“I’m the person who falls asleep all the time,” she tells the magazine. “You invite me over for dinner or to a party, and there’s a whole scrapbook of pictures of me napping. I’ve even been given a nickname because of my snoring.”

Williams, 34, also says she is thankful to Kristen Bell for pioneering the No Kids Policy, an agreement among entertainment media, including PEOPLE, to not publish unauthorized photos of celebrities’ children.

“Men and women in suits were cashing checks off of my daughter’s face. There are so many problems with that. But Kristen has made it so much easier for these kids to live in a world that is friendly and that they can trust,” she says.

“Every month I send her a gushy ‘You don’t know what you’ve done’ note. Now my daughter and other kids aren’t scared to walk down the street anymore. It’s like a miracle.”

