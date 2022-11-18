Michelle Williams Is 'Excited' Daughter, 17, Will Help Get Her Younger Kids Into Christmas Spirit

Michelle Williams is opening up about her life as a mom of three.

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday to promote her new film, The Fabelmans, Williams joked about how her teenage daughter, Matilda Ledger, 17, whom she shares with the late Heath Ledger, says the actress will be "raising kids and having grandkids."

Williams welcomed her third baby six weeks ago, joining Matilda and son Hart, 2, with husband Thomas Kail.

"She said she's going to drop them off with me because I'm going to still be in the little kids business," Williams said with a laugh.

Kelly Ripa joked, "If you have three you have to have four, because of triangulation," to which Williams added, "That's what I said after this last one, that I want another one. We'll see!"

Asked about her Thanksgiving plans, Williams explained that although she was "going to actually bypass Thanksgiving so I can save energy for Christmas," the family was "actually debating it now because my daughter doesn't like Thanksgiving food, and my mom is in town and she does like Thanksgiving food."

"So we might just wind up with a pizza, everybody loves pizza," she continued. "Or just ordering Thanksgiving food that somebody else makes and it shows up."

When it comes to Christmas, Williams has some "really special" memories of the holiday from growing up in Montana.

"It's sleigh rides. It's roaring fires. I love Christmas. We're playing Christmas music now," she noted, adding that "all the bedtime songs I sing are Christmas carols."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

"He just wants the reindeer over and over again," she said of son Hart. "He's really trying to learn their names. Do the reindeer. But it's all Christmas songs. He gets three songs before bed and they're all Christmas carols.

When Ryan Seacrest joked that three songs is a "whole setlist," Williams laughed, admitting that "sometimes what I want to sing gets rejected."

The Venom actress also added that the family's favorite Christmas film is White Christmas.

"We've seen White Christmas so many times," she happily shared. "Matilda loves those movies so, so much and I'm excited to have her show those to the younger kids."