Michelle Williams Says She's 'Continuously Searching' for Balance as a Working Mom of Three

Michelle Williams shares two children with husband Thomas Kail, as well as daughter Matilda, 17, with the late Heath Ledger

Published on January 4, 2023 03:06 PM
Michelle Williams attends the 2022 AFI Fest - "The Fabelmans" Closing Night Gala Premiere
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Michelle Williams is opening up about welcoming two babies while acting in one of her biggest roles to date.

The Fablemans actress, 42, reveals she got the call to work on the Steven Spielberg-directed film after welcoming son Hart, now 2, and since wrapping, she has welcomed her second baby with husband Thomas Kail.

Reflecting on taking on the physical and emotional role in this time of her life, Williams, 42, said, "It's amazing because we all do it. That's how every human gets here, is a woman giving of herself."

She continued, "[Babies] have to arrive, and they have to be sustained, all of it. So I'm continuously searching because balance isn't a stable place. Balance means that you're always adjusting."

Noting that striking that balance seems "untenable" at times, Williams noted, "You have to figure it out because we have to stay in the workforce."

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Discussing the balance between home life and her career, Williams — who is also mom to 17-year-old daughter Matilda with late ex Heath Ledger — said, "My heart obviously belongs to my children; they tug at it the most. But I really want to be able to have both. And I think that it requires deep thought and learning and the support of other women to figure out how to get through it."

"I would like to give a shout-out to the Elvie breast pump for being hands-free and not plugging me into the wall so I can pump a bottle of milk for my baby while I'm having lunch with my toddler," she added with a laugh. "That's a big one for me."

Williams also shared that she finds herself keeping the boundaries of work and home more sacred now that she's a mom of three.

Thomas Kail (L) and Michelle Williams attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
John Shearer/Getty

"I think that having kids is really great for that. I'm not going to go take something home and pollute my kids' experience," she said.

The My Week With Marilyn actress continued, "I think, ultimately, I can remember that it's not my life, it's not my pain or my sorrow. It's something that moves through me and then it moves out of me."

"I didn't lose children in a fire [as in Manchester], and there are people who are going home tonight who won't be tucking their kids into bed. And so I don't think I've ever had a hard time keeping perspective about what's mine and what belongs to the women that I play," she concluded. "Ultimately, this work is a joy. What's difficult is living up to your standard for yourself, your own ideal."

