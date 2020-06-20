Pro Golfer Michelle Wie Welcomes Daughter Makenna: 'I Have Waited My Entire Life to Meet You'

Michelle Wie's got a new little birdie!

The professional golfer, 30, announced she gave birth to a baby girl named Makenna — her first child with husband Jonnie West — on Friday.

The new mom shared two photos of their newborn from the hospital on Instagram Saturday, dedicating a sweet message to her daughter.

"Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you. Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe. You are our entire 🌎 we can’t wait to watch you grow. ❤️ 6/19/20 ❤️," the athlete wrote.

Image zoom Michelle Wie's pregnancy announcement Michelle Wie West/Instagram

Wie, a five-time winner on the LPGA Tour, and West, the Director of Basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors, got engaged in March 2019 in San Francisco, with Wie spreading the happy news with a series of engagement photos posted to her Instagram account.

The couple married on Aug. 10, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California, in front of a superstar crowd of athletes including Stephen Curry, LPGA pros Danielle Kang, Jessica Korda, Marina Alex, Alison Lee and Alison Walshe and the groom's father, NBA legend Jerry West.

Wie revealed on her Instagram account in January that she and West, 32, were expecting their first child, a daughter, due this summer.

"Babygirl, we love you so much already and we just can't wait to meet you this summer!!" she wrote on Instagram, captioning a gallery of celebratory photos that included a shot of the Korean American athlete holding her belly while posing with West alongside their shaggy dog, who was dressed in a "Big Brother" T-shirt.

Wie has been sharing updates surrounding her baby-bump progress on social media since announcing her pregnancy, including a sunny shot of herself posing in a bikini on a Hawaiian beach in February.

"Leaving a few pounds heavier and with a huge smile," she captioned the photo, taken in Honolulu. "Mahalo @sapsports for bringing me back home! Aloha Hawaii, see you soon ❤️."

On May 27, Wie wrote alongside a mirror selfie showing off her belly, " 'Pregnancy is the happiest reason to feel like crap.' Laughed pretty hard when I saw this quote online cuz it's so true 😂 Thank you babygirl for choosing me to be your mama ❤️❤️❤️ #feelingblessed."