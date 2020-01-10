Michelle Wie Is Pregnant! Pro Golfer Expecting Baby Girl: 'Can't Wait to Meet You'

Image zoom Michelle Wie Michelle Wie West/Instagram

Looks like Michelle Wie will be taking a little bit longer to return to the LPGA tour.

The Korean American female professional golfer, who announced in June that she was going on a break from the competitive sport to heal from an ongoing wrist/hand injury, will be continuing her extended leave for good reason — she’s pregnant!

On Thursday, Wie, 30, revealed on Instagram that she and her husband Jonnie West, 31, are expecting their first child, a girl, due this summer.

“Babygirl, we love you so much already and we just can’t wait to meet you this summer!!” wrote Wie on Instagram, captioning a gallery of celebratory photos.

Among the sweet moments snapped in the photos was a shot of Wie holding her belly while posing with West alongside their shaggy dog, who was dressed in a “big brother” T-shirt.

The parents-to-be also held a pair of baby sneakers, and hugged while Wie displayed for the camera a pink Nike footed sleeper.

She hashtagged the post “#BabyWest,” and added a duo of heart emojis.

The couple got engaged in March 2019 in San Francisco, with Wie spreading the happy news with a series of engagement photos posted to her Instagram account.

“My person for life,” Wie wrote.

Wie and West — the Director of Basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors — married on Aug. 10, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California, in front of a superstar crowd of athletes including Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, LPGA pros Danielle Kang, Jessica Korda, Marina Alex, Alison Lee and Alison Walshe and the groom’s father, NBA legend Jerry West.

“I love you HUSBAND with every living thing in my body,” she said to West, after their wedding. “I didn’t think I could love you any more, but then I saw you at the end of the aisle and my heart exploded.”

Image zoom Jonnie West and Michelle Wie Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Wie is a five-time winner on the LPGA tour.

She’s battled physical ailments over the course of several years, which has limited the number of tournaments she could participate in.

In October 2018, Wie announced that she had been diagnosed with a “small Avulsion Fracture, bone spurring, and never entrapment” in her right hand that forced her to withdrawal from play for the rest of the year.

“After 3 cortisone injections and some rest following the British Open, we were hoping it was going to be enough to grind through the rest of the season, but it wasn’t enough to get me through,” Wie explained.

“So I made the decision after Hana Bank to withdraw from the rest of the season, come back to the states, and get surgery to fix these issues. It’s been disheartening dealing with pain in my hand all year but hopefully I am finally on the path to being and STAYING pain free!”

The golf star went on to share that the surgery was a success, however, Wie had to withdraw mid-way into the first round of the 2019 HSBC Women’s World Championship due to more pain in the hand.

“After doing everything I could to play this year, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off from competitive golf,” she said in July, in a release on Twitter. “My team and I believe that this will give me the best possible chance to finally get healthy.”

“I can’t thank you all enough for your never ending love and support,” Wie said. “Means the world to me.”