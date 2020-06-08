Pregnant Michelle Wie Bares Bump Under a Top That 'Fit a Little Bit Differently 9 Months Ago'

Michelle Wie revealed in January that she was expecting her first child, a baby girl, this summer

Michelle Wie is just about ready to meet her baby girl!

The 30-year-old professional golfer showed off her nine-month baby bump on her Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing a mirror selfie in which she bared her belly under a white crop top with black lettering.

In the Boomerang-style clip, Wie — who wore her hair tied up in a casual top knot and leggings with a black-and-white pattern — turned from the side to the front, displaying her belly from two different angles.

"This crop top fit a little bit differently 9 months ago," the mom-to-be wrote on top of the video, adding three crying-laughing emojis.

Eleven days earlier, Wie captioned a similarly posed photo on her Instagram feed, " 'Pregnancy is the happiest reason to feel like crap.' Laughed pretty hard when I saw this quote online cuz it's so true 😂 Thank you babygirl for choosing me to be your mama ❤️❤️❤️ #feelingblessed."

Wie revealed on Instagram in January that she and her husband Jonnie West were expecting their first child, a daughter, due this summer.

"Babygirl, we love you so much already and we just can't wait to meet you this summer!!" the Korean American pro golfer wrote on Instagram, captioning a gallery of celebratory photos.

Among the sweet moments snapped in the photos was a shot of Wie holding her belly while posing with West, 32, alongside their shaggy dog, who was dressed in a "Big Brother" T-shirt.

The parents-to-be also held a pair of baby sneakers, and hugged while Wie displayed for the camera a pink Nike footed sleeper.

Wie, a five-time winner on the LPGA tour, and West, the Director of Basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors, got engaged in March 2019 in San Francisco, with Wie spreading the happy news with a series of engagement photos posted to her Instagram account.

The couple married on Aug. 10, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California, in front of a superstar crowd of athletes including Steph Curry, LPGA pros Danielle Kang, Jessica Korda, Marina Alex, Alison Lee and Alison Walshe and the groom's father, NBA legend Jerry West.

"I love you HUSBAND with every living thing in my body," Wie said to West, after their wedding. "I didn't think I could love you any more, but then I saw you at the end of the aisle and my heart exploded."