The Addams Family who? Soap star Michelle Stafford's brood dressed as a vampire family her son Jameson's first birthday party

It’s a monster bash!

On Sunday, two-time Emmy-winning soap star Michelle Stafford threw her 1-year-old son Jameson Jones Lee the party of a lifetime to mark his first birthday. The theme? Halloween, of course.

The family of three, which includes Stafford’s 6½-year-old daughter Natalia Scout Lee, really got into the spirit by dressing as a vampire family, complete with fangs and gothic costumes that would make The Munsters jealous.

“It was an amazing party. We had to celebrate Jameson in style!” the General Hospital actress, 51, tells PEOPLE exclusively of her son’s big day, which was held at her Los Angeles home.

Stafford tells PEOPLE that the party is a nod to a favorite family tradition she had growing up, when her parents would decorate their home to be a haunted house during the Halloween season.

Family and friends in attendance included Stafford’s fellow soap stars Finola Hughes, Tracey Bregman, Maura West, Nadia Bjorlin and Christian LeBlanc, who were treated to a spine-tingling selection of sweets.

Los Angeles bakery Whisk and Whittle provided a creepy crawlers cake, skeleton cookies, caramel apples and vampire bat cookies for the bash.

The dessert table itself was designed by Marlan Willardson and Laurén LaRocca of Twink + Sis.

Decked out in kid-friendly décor, the spooktastic spread included a toddler-sized piano, spiderweb tablecloth, “bones,” gray pumpkins from Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch and #MakeMealtimeMatter gold plates from Cheeky.

Although former PEOPLE blogger Stafford has opened up in the past about her struggles, including challenges of considering adoption and her sister’s cancer diagnosis, the mom of two says she’s now celebrating a fantastic time in her life.