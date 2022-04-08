Michelle Pfeiffer Says Her Husband Used Story About Their Kids' Head Lice in One of His Shows

Michelle Pfeiffer is revealing where her TV writer and producer husband David E. Kelley finds inspiration for his storylines.

The First Lady actress, 63, appeared on Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she shared that Kelley once drew inspiration from their kids' childhood experience with head lice to use in one of his shows.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I watch certain characters and think to myself, 'I bet he wrote that for Michelle,' " Kelly Ripa says of Kelley's storylines.

"No ... He would never admit to it," Pfeiffer replies, before sharing that Kelley "once wrote a scene" inspired by their kids, daughter Claudia, now 29, and son John Henry, 27.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley Credit: David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer

"One of them got hair lice in elementary school," the actress explains. "And it took three of us working on these kids' heads to get rid of those nits."

"And I turned to [Kelley] and said, 'If I see this in one of these shows…' And of course, it was in one of his shows," she says.

While Pfeiffer didn't reveal which show the storyline is in, she did say it's not HBO's The Undoing, which was co-host Ryan Seacrest's first guess.

"No. My kids are adults now, I am not nit-picking on their heads anymore," adds Pfeiffer.