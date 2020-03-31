Michelle Money Shares Video Taken of Daughter 2 Hours Before Accident, Reveals Surgery Went Well

Image zoom Michelle Money/Instagram

Michelle Money is staying positive following her daughter’s surgery.

On Monday, the Bachelor alum, 39, revealed that her 15-year-old daughter Brielle was in a “terrible” skateboarding accident, landing her in the ICU on life support. According to Money, the teenager suffered “serious brain trauma and a fractured skull,” and she was placed in a “medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain.”

Later on Monday, Money opened up about her “favorite human,” writing on Instagram that she has many fun adventures with her daughter and sharing footage of an outing they had together just hours before Brielle’s accident.

“This was two hours before the accident,” she captioned the post, which included two videos of the pair in a car together, then laughing about Brielle’s parking job. “We decided to put makeup on and go to the gas station and grab a drink. I told her I would let her drive my car in the parking lot as she is working on driving soon. She told me she was awesome at parking! 😂 Lol! (She lied).”

Added Money: “We have so much fun together! She is my favorite human! I can’t wait to hear her laugh again!”

The mom also offered an updated on Brielle’s condition, writing that her “surgery went great.”

“Her numbers are in a really good place. Two more days to let the brain swell up and monitor until taking her off of sedation to see what we find,” she wrote. “Thank you again for the prayers. You will never know. ❤️ #prayforbrie”

When she first filled in fans about her daughter’s accident, Money called it the “worst experience” of her life and asked for prayers. The emotional caption accompanied a photo of Brielle in her hospital bed.

“I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so.”

Money continued: “She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life.”

Keeping her followers posted about Brielle, Money also said that due to precautions related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), only one parent was allowed to be with the girl at a time as she underwent surgery.

“First off, I’m alone, because we can only have one parent here at a time because of the virus,” Money said in a video update on Instagram. Money added in the caption that Brielle’s dad, her ex Ryan Money, “has been sitting in his car in the parking lot not knowing what else to do.”

“It’s really hard to be alone during something like this, but your prayers and your messages mean so much to us. So thank you,” she said, explaining that Brielle had just gone into surgery.

She later added: “No mother should ever have to go through this, and I just have so much more compassion for those of you who have had to go through something like this. It is just heart-wrenching.”