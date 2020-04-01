Michelle Money Says Her Daughter Brielle, 15, Is in 'Stable Condition' One Day After Surgery

Image zoom michelle money/instagram

Michelle Money is giving fans an update on her daughter Brielle’s condition following a harrowing accident that landed the teenager in intensive care.

In an Instagram video posted to her boyfriend Mike Weir‘s Instagram account on Tuesday, the Bachelor alum, 39, shared that Brielle, 15, is in “stable condition” a day after undergoing surgery for the scary incident.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Thank you guys so much, we feel so overwhelmed and supported and loved,” she said. “We know all of the prayers you guys have sent out are being heard and felt and received because Brielle is in stable condition.”

“She’s doing good,” Money continued, telling fans that she was able to get some rest after Brielle left surgery. “It’s been really rough not being able to be there, but I got 12 hours of sleep last night.”

RELATED: Michelle Money’s Daughter, 15, Undergoes Surgery After Tragic Skateboarding Accident

The mom ended the video by thanking followers for their support, sharing that she’ll be back in the hospital to visit her daughter later that night.

On Monday, Money revealed that Brielle was in a “terrible” skateboarding accident, landing her in the ICU on life support. According to former Bachelor Pad star, the teen suffered “serious brain trauma and a fractured skull,” and she was placed in a “medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain.”

Alongside a photo of her daughter in a hospital bed, Money called it accident the “worst experience” of her life and asked for prayers.

“I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so.”

Image zoom Michelle Money and daughter Brielle Michelle Money/Instagram

RELATED: Michelle Money Shares Video Taken of Daughter 2 Hours Before Accident, Reveals Surgery Went Well

Money continued, “She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life.”

In a video shared later that day, Money said that due to precautions related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), only one parent was allowed to be with the girl at a time as she underwent surgery — making the “heart-wrenching” situation even more difficult to bear.

“First off, I’m alone, because we can only have one parent here at a time because of the virus,” Money told fans, adding in the caption of the Instagram post that Brielle’s dad, ex Ryan Money, “has been sitting in his car in the parking lot not knowing what else to do.”

“It’s really hard to be alone during something like this, but your prayers and your messages mean so much to us. So thank you,” she said, explaining that Brielle had just gone into surgery. “No mother should ever have to go through this, and I just have so much more compassion for those of you who have had to go through something like this.”

Image zoom Michelle Money and daughter Brielle Michelle Money/Instagram

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on the Bachelor, the Bachelorette and everything in between!

Money later told fans that Brielle’s “surgery went great” and her vitals “are in a really good place” by sharing a video of the teenager taken just hours before the accident.

“This was two hours before the accident,” she captioned the post, which included two videos of the pair in a car together, then laughing about Brielle’s parking job. “We decided to put makeup on and go to the gas station and grab a drink. I told her I would let her drive my car in the parking lot as she is working on driving soon. She told me she was awesome at parking! 😂 Lol! (She lied).”

Added Money, “We have so much fun together! She is my favorite human! I can’t wait to hear her laugh again!”