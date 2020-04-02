Michelle Money Has 'Regret' About Not Being a 'Parent First' Before Daughter Brielle's Accident

Michelle Money is stepping back and taking a look at the big picture of her parenthood journey as her daughter continues to make progress after surgery following a skateboarding accident.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum previously shared on Monday that Brielle, 15, was hospitalized after a “terrible skateboarding accident,” where she was placed “in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure on her brain.”

After revealing on Tuesday that her daughter was in “stable condition” one day after surgery, Money opened up in an emotional post on Wednesday about wanting to be a “parent first” and “friend second” going forward, explaining how her custody arrangement with ex Ryan Money has affected the way she has approached motherhood.

“I’m feeling mad and disappointed in myself today,” she captioned her video, taken from inside a car. “I know it’s not helpful in this situation but it’s where I’m at. Raising Brielle as a single mom with 50/50 custody has made it difficult to ever want to argue with her. I only get her half of the week.”

“I’ve made being her friend more important than being her mom,” Money continued. “I regret a lot of things today. I hope this can be a strong reminder to make it your job to parent first. They will love you eventually. Keep them safe first. In all aspects. Put the helmet on.”

In the emotional 5-minute video, Money begins by admitting to feeling like she has been “such a pushover” and “so lenient” in her parenting style this far when she looks back on the time she has spent with her daughter.

“We can’t afford to be ‘friends first’ with our children in this world. We just can’t … our kids need parents who are responsible,” she says, beginning to cry. “Who know what’s best for them. I pick my battles with her and I know she’s a teenager, but I wish so bad that I wasn’t so desperate for her to love me. I wish that I could see how important it is for her to possibly hate me until she turns 18 years old and can make her own decisions.”

The candid footage garnered comments from many of Money’s fellow parents who are part of Bachelor Nation — like DeAnna Pappas Stagliano, who wrote, “Thinking of you,” and Erica Rose, who remarked, “Thank you for this. I’m guilty of being a friend first too sometimes. I love you and I’ve been praying for you and Brielle. I believe she will be on the road to recovery soon 💗.”

“Thank you for sharing this!” commented Desiree Hartsock Siegfried. “Even with just little ones it’s a great reminder for as they get older and I’m so sorry you are going through this right now. Thinking of you today xoxo.”

When she first filled in fans about her daughter’s accident, Money called it the “worst experience” of her life and asked for prayers. The emotional caption accompanied a photo of Brielle in her hospital bed.

She also used the opportunity to implore fellow parents to “ALWAYS MAKE [your kids] WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK,” before giving an update later in the day on Wednesday about her daughter’s condition after surgery.

“Another good day in the books. It has officially been 72 hours. (Longest hours of my life),” the former reality star captioned a photo slideshow of Brielle. “Hopefully we have hit the peak in her swelling and can start working her off some of these meds tomorrow evening to see if she can manage the pressure on her own.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the AMAZING nurses and doctors and technicians and therapists and staff and volunteers and ALL OF YOU!! THANK YOU FOREVER!!! @primarychildrens 🙏🏼,” Money added.