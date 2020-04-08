Michelle Money Holds Bag of Daughter Brielle's Brain Fluid as She Updates Fans on Her Condition

Michelle Money is sharing some family photos from throughout the life of her daughter, who remains in a medically-induced coma following a terrible skateboarding accident last week.

Money, 39, shared a video created by her friend Jessie Miller that featured a compilation of photos and video clips of Brielle, 15.

“One thing I know for sure is that Brielle can move mountains,” Money wrote on Instagram accompanying the video, adding that she “cannot wait for her to wake up!”

While recognizing that her daughter was going to have a “tough rehabilitation,” Money added that “she has so much more life to live and I can’t wait to cheer her on!”

After revealing on Monday that Brielle’s brain pressure had begun to stabilize, Money updated her followers again on Tuesday, saying that the teenager was “making progress.”

Image zoom Michelle Money and daughter Brielle Michelle Money/instagram

Image zoom Michelle Money and daughter Brielle Michelle Money/instagram

“As of 12:15 pm MST she is back in the teens as we are reducing her propofol. Propofol infusion syndrome numbers are up so we need to get her off this drug. Top priority is getting her off of it,” the Bachelor alum explained. “Looking into other options if needed but so far it’s just a slow process and she is staying the course. As long as we keep her pressure below 20 we are ok.”

In her Instagram Stories, Money kept her followers updated on her day in the hospital — even sharing a photo of herself holding up a bag of Brielle’s brain fluid.

“Brielle’s CPI is still in the teens BUT we are getting her off Propofol today!” Money wrote atop a photo of medical equipment. “She’s down from 175 to 40 right now and heading down 10 more every hour! Next to go will be the paralyzing agent! Then the bolt in her head then the other sedatives. This is a 4 day – 2 week process apparently!”

The star also showed off some of the ‘healthy’ fluid which had been trained from her daughter’s head to relieve the pressure on the teen’s brain.

“If any of you are wondering what brain fluid looks like, that’s Brielle’s brain fluid,” Money said in a video showing a close-up bag of brownish liquid.

Image zoom Michelle Money Michelle Money/instagram

Image zoom Brielle’s brain fluid Michelle Money/instagram

Image zoom Michelle Money/instagram

Image zoom Michelle Money/instagram

To keep herself occupied while waiting in the hospital, Money has taken up cross-stitching, she revealed in another slide on her Story.

“Just starting some therapeutic cross stitching over here while waiting for my teenager to wake the f— up,” she wrote, revealing that her stitching pattern will read “f— this s—.”

Brielle was first hospitalized on March 29 after being found by some neighbors, who placed the life-saving call to 911. She underwent surgery the next day.

Last week, Money expressed her regret at not being more strict when it came to Brielle wearing a helmet.

“I regret a lot of things today. I hope this can be a strong reminder to make it your job to parent first,” she said in a video shared on Instagram. “They will love you eventually. Keep them safe first. In all aspects. Put the helmet on.”