Michelle Money's Ex Shares Video of Their Daughter Moving After Her Accident: She 'Made Us All Cry'

Michelle Money and her ex Ryan Money‘s daughter, Brielle, is making some major strides in her road to recovery.

In an Instagram post from Ryan on Thursday, he revealed that their 15-year-old has “started moving” as doctors and nurses begin to take the teenager off her IV medication following a skateboarding accident late last month. Sharing a video of Brielle moving her hand in his, Ryan wrote in the caption, “SO MUCH PROGRESS!!! I do not say this flippantly, your prayers are being heard and felt.”

“Brielle is doing so well. She is off almost all of her IV medications,” he wrote, noting that Brielle is still on the pain management medication Dilaudid but “they are trying to get her off of that” as she continues to be under a medically induced coma. “They will switch to giving her morphine through a feeding tube. The nurse said that it is a 20 day weaning process on morphine to get her off of the pain, sedation and paralytic medicines.”

He continued, “Brielle started moving and will raise her eyebrows when ‘yelled’ at or pinched. The medical staff is asking her to squeeze their fingers or move her toes and she will do it most of the time. Her left side is definitely more responsive than her right side. She moves her left hand a lot (video) and is getting some expressions in her face.”

Ryan added that a sensor has been taken out of Brielle’s head and physicians will be performing some scans on her soon.

“Here is some other big news, depending upon how early we get this MRI done and how much sedation/paralytic they have to give her to hold still, she could potentially get extubated today (where they take that breathing tube out of her throat). That would be such a big thing for Brielle, I know she hates that breathing tube,” he shared, adding that Brielle’s neck brace may come off too if her MRI scans are good.

Asking followers to continue keeping Brielle in their thoughts and prayers, Ryan wrote, “LET’S GO!!! Brielle, we are so proud of you! For her to start moving made us all cry…”

The update comes just a day after Ryan told fans that Brielle “is already moving and at times trying to open her eyes.”

“I can’t believe it; Brielle is trying to wake up. We have been without our Brie for over a week and so we are overjoyed by this and cannot wait!!!!!” he wrote on his Instagram. “Next steps is to have her respond to orders like, ‘squeeze my fingers,’ ‘Give me a thumbs up,’ ‘can you open your eyes,’ etc, or to see if she withdraws from pain, like pinching her feet or hands.”

In the same post, the dad also shared that Brielle has “a slight bout of pneumonia,” so her “lungs are going to need assistance for a bit.”

It appears Michelle, 39, and Ryan have been switching off visitation days as only one parent is allowed inside the hospital per new guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Michelle posted a photo of herself holding up a bag of Brielle’s brain fluid, which had been drained from her daughter’s head to relieve the pressure on the teen’s brain.

“Brielle’s CPI is still in the teens BUT we are getting her off Propofol today!” the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote atop a photo of medical equipment. “She’s down from 175 to 40 right now and heading down 10 more every hour! Next to go will be the paralyzing agent! Then the bolt in her head then the other sedatives. This is a 4 day – 2 week process apparently!”

Brielle was first hospitalized on March 29 after being found injured by some neighbors, who placed the life-saving call to 9-1-1. She underwent surgery the next day.

Last week, Michelle expressed her regret at not being more strict when it came to Brielle wearing a helmet when she was skateboarding, saying in a video shared to Instagram, “I hope this can be a strong reminder to make it your job to parent first. They will love you eventually. Keep them safe first. In all aspects. Put the helmet on.”