Michelle Money Reveals Her Daughter Is 'Off the Ventilator' After Accident: 'She Is a Fighter'

Michelle Money‘s daughter Brielle is making progress in her recovery.

In an Instagram Story on Friday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 39, gave her followers an update on her child’s condition following a skateboarding accident late last month that landed the 15-year-old in the intensive care unit. Speaking from the hospital, Money shared that Brielle had her breathing tube removed as she continues to be under a medically induced coma

“Guess who got extubated today? Brie,” she says in the video. “You guys, she’s got her neck brace off. She’s off the ventilator.”

Money tells fans that Brielle is also “off most of her drugs,” though the medical staff is still “weening her” off some of the medication.

“She’s on a lot of morphine, but she is a fighter,” the mom shares. “She’s moving.”

Reflecting on the Brielle’s hospitalization, Money adds, “It’s just been so emotional.”

“I’m just so proud of her,” she says of her daughter. “Things are going really good.”

The former reality star also shared on her Instagram Stories a photo of what appeared to be used gauze after cleaning Brielle’s hair for the first time in almost two weeks.

“Spent the night working through her hair. It was so bitter sweet,” she wrote in the caption. “Five hours of combing through blood, EEG glue, matted hair and snarls from 12 days of laying on this bed.”

WARNING: Graphic photos below may be disturbing to some readers.

Money’s update came a day after Money’s ex and Brielle father, Ryan Money, shared a video of the teenager moving her hand while under sedation.

“SO MUCH PROGRESS!!! I do not say this flippantly, your prayers are being heard and felt,” the dad wrote on his Instagram account. “Brielle started moving and will raise her eyebrows when ‘yelled’ at or pinched. The medical staff is asking her to squeeze their fingers or move her toes and she will do it most of the time. Her left side is definitely more responsive than her right side. She moves her left hand a lot (video) and is getting some expressions in her face.”

Asking followers to continue keeping Brielle in their thoughts and prayers, Ryan wrote, “LET’S GO!!! Brielle, we are so proud of you! For her to start moving made us all cry…”

Brielle was first hospitalized on March 29 after being found injured by some neighbors, who placed the life-saving call to 9-1-1. She underwent surgery the next day.

Last week, Michelle expressed her “regret” at not being more strict when it came to Brielle wearing a helmet, saying in a video shared to Instagram, “We can’t afford to be ‘friends first’ with our children in this world. We just can’t … our kids need parents who are responsible.”

She added, “I hope this can be a strong reminder to make it your job to parent first. They will love you eventually. Keep them safe first. In all aspects. Put the helmet on.”