Michelle Money's Ex Says Their Daughter Brielle, 15, Has Moved Out of ICU: 'She Is Doing So Well'

Michelle Money and ex Ryan Money‘s daughter’s health is continuing to improve following her scary skateboarding accident last month.

Documenting Brielle’s road to recovery, Ryan shared that their 15-year-old daughter had been moved out of the intensive care unit after almost two weeks of hospitalization.

“Brie had a big win today,” he wrote on Saturday, adding that his daughter had moved to the hospital’s neuroscience trauma unit.

“She is doing so well!! Truly your prayers have been heard and are being answered. Your love, thoughts, spirit, positive energy are felt! We are so grateful for those of you who have invested in Brielle’s recovery,” Ryan said. “I’m not sure how many times I have cried today… Brielle has a road ahead of her and with as tough as she shown herself to be we have high hopes but also we have all the time and energy she needs from us. #briellestrong.”

After a scary couple of days in the hospital, Brielle’s brain pressure began to stabilize last week, and since then, the teenager’s health has steadily continued to improve.

Sharing a big milestone on Friday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 39, revealed that her daughter had her breathing tube removed and had been weaned off of most of her medication.

“I’m just so proud of her,” she said of her daughter. “Things are going really good.”

Documenting another major step on the road to recovery, Brielle’s father said she started moving again.

“We have been without our Brie for over a week and so we are overjoyed by this,” said Ryan, who is trading off hospital visits with his ex, as only one parent is allowed to visit at a time due to new coronavirus hospital guidelines.

Brielle was first hospitalized on March 29 after being found injured by some neighbors, who placed the life-saving call to 9-1-1. She underwent surgery the next day.

Although Michelle has expressed regret about not being stricter when it came to making sure Brielle wore a helmet, the mom of one recently told fans that her daughter’s tragic accident played a part in helping to save another child’s life.

“The next huge win is this incredible story about this sweet little boy who got into a car accident on his scooter, and he was wearing a helmet because he saw Brielle’s story,” Michelle said in an Instagram update last week.

“I broke down in tears,” she added. “It is so crazy to think that Brielle and what she’s going through now saved another child’s life.