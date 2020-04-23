Image zoom Ryan Money/Instagram

Michelle Money and ex Ryan Money‘s daughter, Brielle, is on the road to recovery.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Ryan shared that their 15-year-old daughter has started walking again following a skateboarding accident late last month that initially left her on life support. The proud dad posted two photos of wife Ashley and Brielle’s siblings holding up signs of support outside of the hospital as the teenager looked on from the other side of the window.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“WIth the coronavirus, Brielle’s siblings came to visit her but had to stay outside…Brielle is absolutely crushing our expectations. Everything that we were prepared for she is blowing out of the water,” Ryan captioned the pictures. “To think that 10 days ago she hadn’t moved and we had not heard her speak, and she is now walking and talking and it would be hard for you to tell that she was just 3 weeks out from an accident.”

According to Ryan, Brielle has started to become more like her old self after doctors removed her from all medical machines.

“The sensor in her head, the drain in her head, the pic line in her leg, the IVs in both arms and foot, the breathing tube and the feeding tube are ALL GONE!” he wrote. “Nobody is more excited about this than she is. Ever since the tubes have been gone we have not been able to keep her down.”

Image zoom Ryan Money and daughter Brielle Ryan Money/Instagram

RELATED: Michelle Money’s Ex Shares Video of Their Daughter Moving After Her Accident: She ‘Made Us All Cry’

Ryan continued, “We think that she will be able to come home next week sometime. She will continue to work on getting her full strength back, but we are confident that she will get there.”

The dad also said Brielle will now have to refrain from participating in strenuous activities as she recovers, telling his followers, “The doctors have talked with us about being extremely cautious for 6 months to a year, no riding bikes, running, sports for her, but that is a small price to pay for the injury she sustained.”

He went on to thank fans for their support, writing, “We continue to have a place in our heart for all of you out there who helped Brielle and us get through this. As a parent, I cannot tell you in words what this whole experience has been like, from watching her in the ICU to the first time she moved, talked and then moved to the NTU, to receiving your prayers, fasts, thoughts and energy.”

“WE LOVE YOU,” Ryan added. “We owe you more than we can repay so grateful for all the good that was poured out upon us! Thank you!!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Brielle was first hospitalized on March 29 after being found injured by neighbors, who made the life-saving call to 9-1-1. She was admitted into the intensive care unit and underwent surgery the next day.

Michelle, 39, and Ryan then took turns to visit Brielle as only one parent is allowed inside the hospital amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After a scary couple of days in the hospital, during which Michelle said that the family would have to “consider a different option” if Brielle’s condition worsened, the teen’s brain pressure began to stabilize last week. Since then, Brielle’s health has steadily continued to improve.

On April 10, Michelle revealed that her daughter had her breathing tube removed and had been weaned off of most of her medication.

Image zoom Michelle Money and daughter Brielle Michelle Money/Instagram

RELATED: Michelle Money Holds Bag of Daughter Brielle’s Brain Fluid as She Updates Fans on Her Condition

“I’m just so proud of her,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum said of her daughter. “Things are going really good.”

Brielle was relocated to the hospital’s neuroscience trauma unit two days later, where she continues to remain.

“She is recognizing many people in the photos that are up in her room. To think back about all the questions we had about her and the extent of her injuries, this helps us know some important things,” Ryan remarked last week. “We are definitely not out of the woods yet on all of this, but to hear her talk, make symmetrical expressions, eat, and move all of her extremities in physical therapy is HUGE and literally nothing short of a miracle.”