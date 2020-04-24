Michelle Money's Daughter Brielle, 15, Released from Hospital After Accident: 'She Is a Warrior'

Image zoom Michelle Money and daughter Brielle Michelle Money/Instagram

Michelle Money's daughter Brielle has been released from the hospital, over three weeks after her life-threatening skateboarding accident.

"26 days after her accident and she is walking out of the hospital with a whole new outlook on life," the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 39, said of her 15-year-old daughter on Friday, alongside a trio of images that showed Brielle up on her feet after being discharged.

"What Brielle has accomplished since she woke up from her coma is absolutely mind blowing. Her ability to push through the pain and frustration of relearning how to walk, talk, eat, drink, get dressed, shower, brush her teeth etc. is beyond impressive to watch as her mother," the proud mother added, noting that her daughter's speech therapist said she had "never seen a kid recover as fast as Bri has."

Image zoom Michelle Money and daughter Brielle Michelle Money/Instagram

Money went on to share how "incredibly grateful" she was that her daughter has made such a "speedy recovery."

"This girl is a fighter. She is a warrior. She is going to do amazing things with her life! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your love, support and prayers! You will never understand what it has meant to us. Never," she wrote. "As I try to explain all of this to Brielle, she is slowly starting to realize what has actually happened the last month. It's a lot to process but she is very grateful for all of you!"

"She does not want to be remembered for this but I think we all know she has a big purpose here that will far surpass the memory of this accident. I am forever grateful she gets the opportunity to experience all this amazing life has to offer her!" she continued. "Looking forward to a new and beautiful life with this kid. She is my hero. #BrielleStrong."

Image zoom Michelle Money and daughter Brielle Michelle Money/Instagram

Image zoom Michelle Money and daughter Brielle Michelle Money/Instagram

Opening up about the progress Brielle made earlier this week, Michelle's ex revealed that their daughter had started walking again.

"Brielle is absolutely crushing our expectations. Everything that we were prepared for she is blowing out of the water," Ryan Money wrote alongside a series of photos, showing his wife Ashley and Brielle's siblings holding up supportive signs outside the hospital.

"To think that 10 days ago she hadn't moved and we had not heard her speak, and she is now walking and talking and it would be hard for you to tell that she was just 3 weeks out from an accident," he added, noting that Brielle was starting to become more like her old self again. "Nobody is more excited about this than she is."

He went on to note that although Brielle was making major improvements, her road to full recovery would still take months.

"The doctors have talked with us about being extremely cautious for 6 months to a year, no riding bikes, running, sports for her, but that is a small price to pay for the injury she sustained," he noted.

Brielle was first hospitalized on March 29 after being found injured by neighbors, who made the life-saving emergency call to authorities.

While in the hospital, Michelle, 39, and Ryan took turns to visit Brielle as only one parent was allowed inside due to coronavirus restrictions.

After a scary first week in the hospital, during which Michelle said she might have to "consider a different option" if Brielle's condition did not start improving, the teen's brain pressure began to stabilize. Since then, Brielle's health steadily continued to improve.

Image zoom Ryan Money and daughter Brielle Ryan Money/Instagram

Just under two weeks following her accident, Michelle revealed that her daughter's breathing tube had been removed and she was being weaned off most of her medication.

“I’m just so proud of her,” she said of her daughter, with Ryan remarking at the time that her recovery was "literally nothing short of a miracle."