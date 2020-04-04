Michelle Money Says Her Daughter's 'Brain Pressure Is Still Not Consistent' After Accident

Image zoom Michelle Money/Instagram

Michelle Money is giving fans an update on her daughter Brielle’s health condition nearly one week after the 15-year-old suffered serious brain injuries from a “terrible skateboarding accident.”

The Bachelor alum, 39, visited her daughter in the hospital on Friday, revealing on her Instagram Story that “Brielle’s brain pressure is still not consistent.”

The latest update on Brielle — who has been on life support in the ICU since the accident — comes one day after Michelle’s ex Ryan Money shared that Brielle “had the worst night since she has been [in the hospital],” with “the pressure in her brain” rising to “almost twice as high as it has ever been.”

Image zoom Michelle Money/Instagram

Michelle also explained how difficult it is to be with her daughter as the hospital is taking “all precautions and being very strict about parents visiting” to be safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Only “one parent per 24 hour period” is allowed to visit, Michelle said. “Every day that goes by is so lonely. I miss her so much.”

Earlier on Friday, Ryan detailed Brielle’s progress after surgery and subsequent scans on his Instagram feed.

“The CT scan yesterday (the pics of her skull and the fractures are from this CT Scan) gave us a bunch of good news,” he captioned a Friday update, sharing photos of her scan and some from the hospital. “The bruising and swelling in Brie’s head has gone down. No new swelling. Also, Brie had a blood clot in her jugular, the angiogram showed the blood is now flowing through that vein.”

“It was a rough night and definitely for the 2 steps forward she had with the Scans yesterday this was a step back,” he wrote. “The doctors are not sure why this happened and have been working on her all morning. She had a lot of fluid in her lungs and they sucked that out, along with congestion in her sinuses.”

“Brie is definitely at risk of infection. They have her on antibiotics but this also has its negative side effects,” Ryan said. “They have since got her pressure down a bit but are giving her much larger doses of medicine. They said that if her numbers get up that high again they will have to put her in a deeper comatose state/medically induced coma. They have been trying to wean her off of these drugs and it does not seem like that is going to happen today.”

Image zoom Michelle Money/Instagram

Michelle previously shared that Brielle was hospitalized after the accident where she was placed “in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure on her brain.”

In the caption of an emotional video posted to Instagram, the mother of one said she felt like she had made being Brielle’s “friend more important than being her mom” amid her custody arrangements with Ryan and admitted, “I regret a lot of things today. I hope this can be a strong reminder to make it your job to parent first. They will love you eventually. Keep them safe first. In all aspects. Put the helmet on.”