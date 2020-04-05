Michelle Money 'Considering Other Options' as Her Daughter's Brain Pressure Has Yet to Stabilize

Image zoom Michelle Money/Instagram

Michelle Money is praying that her daughter Brielle’s health will improve.

On Sunday, a week after her 15-year-old daughter was put into a medically induced coma following a “terrible skateboarding accident,” the Bachelor alum shared that unless Brielle’s brain pressure began to stabilize, she and her ex Ryan Money will have to “consider a different option.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I just need everyone to pray right now,” Michelle, 39, said in a video update while fighting back tears. “Today’s been a week and if we can’t get her numbers stabilized then we are going to have to put her into a deeper coma that has lots of other side effects that we don’t want, or we’re going to have to do surgery and remove part of her skull.”

“Last night was so scary,” she wrote alongside the clip. “Considering other options since it can’t be managed with what we are currently doing.”

While her daughter’s brain pressure has yet to stabilize, it did go down after she asked her followers to pray for Brielle.

“I believe in the power of prayer,” she wrote, as she asked everyone who could to join her and her family for a moment of prayer. “Sorry for the emotional video, I just don’t know what else to do and I’m alone in here and need support.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Michelle Money and daughter Brielle Michelle Money/Instagram

RELATED: Michelle Money’s Ex Says ‘Pressure’ in Daughter’s Brain After Accident Is ‘Almost Twice as High’

Hours earlier, her ex Ryan also shared an update on their daughter’s health, as he outlined some of the troubles Brielle has been facing.

“We were really hoping that we would be able to get Brielle an MRI on Sunday (tomorrow). This MRI is to check the ligaments in her neck and make sure that there is no damage to them. The reason why this is important is that if they are damaged then her neck needs to be immobilized. They do this by putting on a pretty bulky neck brace. Without the MRI though they will not know if her neck is okay and by default when she starts to wake up they will have to have her neck in a brace,” he wrote.

However, as her brain pressure numbers have “been all over the place,” she has been unable to be taken off of her current medication, and doctors are worried she might get Propofol infusion syndrome as a result.

“They do labs every 2 and 4 hours to test for this,” he said, adding that they had “not made any progress with her pressure numbers” in the past 2 days.

However, noting how important it is to “share the good and the bad,” he added that a group of his friends had “brought a truck full of food” and drinks to share with all of the doctors and nurses who are doing everything in their power to help Brielle.

“I thought to myself no way they can eat all of this food. Well, it’s GONE and it’s only 4 hours after they got it,” he wrote. “They were soooooo appreciative and hence when you take care of the people who are taking care of our daughter we cannot thank you enough.”

“Love you all and thanks for your prayers,” he wrote, adding “Brie wants to break up but her body is not cooperating.”

Image zoom Michelle Money and daughter Michelle Money/Instagram

Image zoom Ryan Money and daughter Ryan Money/Instagram

RELATED: Michelle Money’s Daughter, 15, Undergoes Surgery After Tragic Skateboarding Accident

Michelle first shared the tragic news of her daughter’s accident last week and went on to express regret over having been “such a pushover” and “so lenient” in the past when it came to parenting her daughter.

“We can’t afford to be ‘friends first’ with our children in this world. We just can’t … our kids need parents who are responsible,” she said in the emotional video. “I regret a lot of things today. I hope this can be a strong reminder to make it your job to parent first. They will love you eventually. Keep them safe first. In all aspects. Put the helmet on.”