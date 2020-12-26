"December decided to really finish us off with a bang," Michelle Branch said

Michelle Branch Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage, Thanks Her Husband and Family for Support

Michelle Branch revealed she suffered a miscarriage in December.

In a candid social media post on Saturday, the singer, 37, opened up about the difficult month. “Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain’t done yet,' ” she wrote.

“December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf-----!).”

Image zoom Michelle Branch and family | Credit: Michelle Branch/Instagram

Branch went on to share that although this past month has been tough, she has been able to lean her husband, Patrick Carney, as well as her sister.

“But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire,” she continued. “Five more days until 2021. I’m limping to the finish line.”

Alongside her message, Branch also shared a series of photos from her holiday celebration with her family, including photos of herself with her son Rhys James, whom she and Carney welcomed in 2018. (Branch is also mom to 15-year-old daughter Owen, whom she shares with ex Teddy Landau.)

“These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else,” Branch added. “Happy Christmas, everyone xx.”