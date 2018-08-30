Michelle Branch is a mama — again!

“The Game of Love” singer, 35, delivered son Rhys James Carney — her first child with her fiancé, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney — on Tuesday, Aug. 28, she shared on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo of her newborn baby boy.

“Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney ✨💙 born August 28th, 2018,” Branch captioned the image.

The new mother of two went on to share that baby Rhys was born at 11:48 p.m. weighing 8 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 20 inches in length.

Branch first shared the happy news of her pregnancy in February with an Instagram video featuring a sweet ultrasound of their baby on the way, just three months before the couple’s planned wedding.

“Well, we were just about to send out Save the Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise,” the artist wrote. “Baby Carney is happening this summer and Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited!”

The “Everywhere” singer — also mother to daughter Owen, 13, with ex-husband Teddy Landau — got engaged to Carney on her 34th birthday one year ago.

Carney, 38, proposed right as Branch was blowing the candles on her cake, presenting her with an art-deco ring which she later showed off on Instagram.

“Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes,” she captioned the July post. “Last night, right before I blew out my candles, Patrick asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for … 34 might be the best year yet.”

In April 2017, Branch told PEOPLE her relationship with Carney and their family dynamic was a lot “like Modern Family.” The same year of her split with Landau, she and Owen moved in with Carney in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I’d never had someone who was that supportive. He’s an amazing, amazing human,” the “Hopeless Romantic” singer said of Carney, adding, “We both just jumped in with both feet.”