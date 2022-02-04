Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney Welcome Second Baby Together, Daughter Willie Jacquet

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney's second child together, a daughter named Willie Jacquet Carney, arrived on Wednesday, Feb. 2, they shared on Instagram

Michelle Branch is a mother of three!

The "Everywhere" singer, 38, gave birth to her second child with husband Patrick Carney — a daughter named Willie Jacquet Carney — on Wednesday, Feb. 2, she announced Friday on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of the sleeping newborn. (E! News, who was the first to report the birth, adds that the baby was born in Nashville, Tennessee.)

"Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl ❤️," Branch captioned her photo. "She's named after Patrick's grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother's maiden name/my middle name. We're so in love 🥰." In the sweet photo, baby Willie is wrapped in the same blanket the couple's 3-year-old son Rhys James was cradled in when he was born.

Black Keys musician Carney, 41, posted the same image to his Instagram feed and added, "The stork came February 2 at 7:12 am and dropped off a baby girl for @michellebranch and I," joking, "Willie Jacquet Carney 7 pounds 5 ounces and 18 FEET HEIGHT."

In addition to Rhys, Branch is also mom to daughter Owen Isabelle, 16, from a previous marriage.

Branch announced her pregnancy news in August, after she revealed in December 2020 that she had suffered a miscarriage.

"Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain't done yet,' " the singer wrote on Instagram at the time of her loss.

"December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday," she continued. "And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Mother—!)."

Branch and Carney previously welcomed their first child, son Rhys, in August 2018. She later tied the knot with the Black Keys drummer at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019.

Speaking with PEOPLE about co-parenting with Owen's dad, her ex-husband Teddy Landau, back in April 2017, the "All You Wanted" singer said, "I luckily have a very wonderful ex-husband, and I can say that, and I know a lot of people in my shoes can't."