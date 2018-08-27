Michelle Branch is ready to give birth — and the pregnant musician is the first to admit that she hopes she will soon.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old second-time mom-to-be posted a poolside selfie with her baby bump on full display and her daughter Owen, 13, swimming in the background.

In the picture, the “Are You Happy Now?” singer wore a red-and-black swimsuit and rocks a wide-brimmed hat and shades.

Branch captioned the sunny snapshot, “Family photo. Hoping the full moon does [its] magic ✨🤞👶🏻🌕🤪 ,” adding the hashtag, “#huge.”

Branch — who shares Owen with ex-husband Teddy Landau, her former bassist — announced that she’s expecting a baby with her fiancé Patrick Carney, drummer for The Black Keys, in February.

“Well, we were just about to send out Save The Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise,” Branch captioned an ultrasound photo. “Wedding is postponed and Baby Carney is happening this summer! Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited!”

Branch and Carney, 38, met in February 2015 at a Grammys party in Los Angeles and got engaged in July 2017, on her 34th birthday.

Branch opened up about her family — “It’s like Modern Family,” she said — to PEOPLE in April 2017, when she was releasing her album Hopeless Romantic.

“I luckily have a very wonderful ex-husband, and I can say that, and I know a lot of people in my shoes can’t,” Branch explained. “He’s 19 years my senior. Everyone enters a relationship with the best of intentions, and we grew apart. Having our daughter together was really the balancing factor when everything was kind of coming to a close.”

She said of Carney, “I’d never had someone who was that supportive. He’s an amazing, amazing human.”

And Branch’s music reflects the family she has built. “There’s songs on the record from the moment I realized I was gonna get divorced to the moment I fell in love with Patrick,” she commented. “It runs the gamut.”