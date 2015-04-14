"I think the key to me is everything has to able to be sat in, used, able to get thrown up on, or crayoned," the NCIS actor tells PEOPLE

With two dogs and two young kids at home, Michael Weatherly can’t be too attached about his home décor.

“The key to me is everything has to able to be sat in, used, able to get thrown up on, or crayoned,” the NCIS star, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively of his no-fuss furniture philosophy.

“A lot of it is just utilitarian, and because of the dogs and the kids, we’re not precious about stuff.”

That doesn’t mean he and his wife Bojana Jankovic, 34, had to compromise much to balance having a stylish home with one that was also kid-friendly for their two children, Olivia, 3, and Liam, 17 months.

“I think that [having kids] certainly influenced some of the rounder pieces that we acquired after the kids were born, but a lot of the furniture that we have here now is from before the kids, so it’s a mix,” says Jankovic.

However, there is a careful consideration she and Weatherly make when buying furniture.

“White is a color we think about a little harder before we get it!” jokes Jankovic.

The 4,000-sq.-ft. Fred Smathers-designed Hollywood Hills home features a sprawling and lush backyard, where the family loves to host dinner parties and kids’s parties, and is sizable enough for a break from it all when necessary.

“I love that there’s space to move around and get some alone time when you’ve got a lot of kids and people around,” says Weatherly. “Also, it doesn’t feel like I’m in a city or in Hollywood. I get transported here to other places. That’s a beautiful thing.”

