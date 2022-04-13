Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter Isabella for 'Crushing' Runway Modeling Debut: 'Very Proud'

Michael Strahan's 17-year-old daughter Isabella walked the runway during the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend
By Georgia Slater April 13, 2022 12:03 PM
Credit: Michael Strahan/Instagram

Michael Strahan is one proud dad!

On Tuesday, the Good Morning America co-host, 50, celebrated his daughter Isabella, 17, on her runway modeling debut, which she made over the weekend at the Sherri Hill fashion show.

Strahan shared a sweet video on Instagram from his daughter's big day, including photos of the father-daughter pair at the event and some of Isabella's beautiful runway looks.

"Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!!" wrote Strahan. "As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad#GirlDad"

Several of Strahan's famous friends showed their support in the comments of the post.

Former GMA anchor Paula Faris replied, "O M G (and I know you're secretly dying inside thinking about anyone ever coming near them). ❤️❤️"

GMA's Amy Robach added a string of clapping emojis while Lara Spencer wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy to see this."

Strahan shares twin daughters Isabella and Sophia with ex Jean Muggli. He is also dad to daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr. with ex Wanda Hutchins.

