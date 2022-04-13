Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter Isabella for 'Crushing' Runway Modeling Debut: 'Very Proud'
Michael Strahan is one proud dad!
On Tuesday, the Good Morning America co-host, 50, celebrated his daughter Isabella, 17, on her runway modeling debut, which she made over the weekend at the Sherri Hill fashion show.
Strahan shared a sweet video on Instagram from his daughter's big day, including photos of the father-daughter pair at the event and some of Isabella's beautiful runway looks.
"Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!!" wrote Strahan. "As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad#GirlDad"
Several of Strahan's famous friends showed their support in the comments of the post.
Former GMA anchor Paula Faris replied, "O M G (and I know you're secretly dying inside thinking about anyone ever coming near them). ❤️❤️"
GMA's Amy Robach added a string of clapping emojis while Lara Spencer wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy to see this."
Strahan shares twin daughters Isabella and Sophia with ex Jean Muggli. He is also dad to daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr. with ex Wanda Hutchins.