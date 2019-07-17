Baby on the Way for Michael Sheen and Girlfriend Anna Lundberg: 'Expecting a Little Angel'

Talk about Good Omens for Michael Sheen!

The 50-year-old actor has a baby on the way with his girlfriend Anna Lundberg, he announced in a cheeky tweet that referenced his Amazon Prime Video miniseries.

“Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear — we’re having a baby!) #nottheantichrist,” he wrote, adding multiple emojis including one of the Swedish flag.

A rep for Sheen confirms his partner is Anna Lundberg, a 25-year-old actress from Sweden who currently lives in New York City. According to her website bio, Lundberg attended N.Y.C.’s American Academy of Dramatic Arts and has a number of theater credits, including in Othello, Spring Awakening and Gloria.

The couple’s baby on the way will be the second child for Sheen, who also shares 20-year-old daughter Lily with ex Kate Beckinsale.

Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear – we’re having a baby!) #nottheantichrist 🇸🇪🧝🏻‍♀️👶😇🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) July 17, 2019

Extra reports that Sheen — who split from Beckinsale, 45, in 2003 after eight years of dating — was last linked to Aisling Bea, a 35-year-old Irish actress and comedian.

He famously dated Sarah Silverman, with whom he was first romantically linked in 2014 before they split over the 2017 Christmas holidays.

“We just live in different countries & it got hard,” Silverman, 48, explained in her Twitter announcement. “Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, ‘How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?’ “

Sheen and Beckinsale have remained close since their separation. The pair spent this past Christmas together with their daughter and friends.

In August 2017, the Underworld actress opened up about co-parenting with Sheen while on Chelsea with Chelsea Handler.

“I think the thing is, if you both really put your kid’s well-being first and share a sense of humor, you’re sort of halfway there,” Beckinsale said.