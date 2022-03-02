Michael Sheen and Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Expecting Second Baby Together

The couple is parents to daughter Lyra, 2, and Michael is also dad to 23-year-old daughter Lily with ex Kate Beckinsale

Michael Sheen is going to be a dad again!

On Monday, Sheen, 53, announced on social media that he and girlfriend Anna Lundberg are expecting their second baby together. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old daughter Lyra.

"…..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight," Sheen wrote on Twitter alongside a sweet photo of the family of three with their hands resting on Lundberg's baby bump.

Lundberg also shared the exciting news to her Instagram page, writing, "At these dark times, here's our little bit of light that we can share👼 #BabyNr2 #StillNotTheAntichrist"

The baby on the way marks the third child for Sheen, who also shares 23-year-old daughter Lily with ex Kate Beckinsale.

The Good Omens star and Lundberg welcomed their first baby, daughter Lyra, in September 2019.

"Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born. Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals," Sheen tweeted alongside a photo of him leaving the hospital with an infant car seat in hand.

Minutes later, Sheen followed up his tweet with a second thanking fans for their support.

"On behalf of Anna and myself thanks to everyone for your lovely messages of congratulations. It's been a wonderful, bleary-eyed week full of love and kindness and extraordinary poo. #NotReferringToMyself," he wrote.