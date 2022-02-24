The co-owner of Philadelphia 76ers posted a video of the over-the-top birthday surprise on social media Wednesday

Michael Rubin Buys Daughter an 'Army Tank' for Her 16th Birthday: 'Knew How Badly You Wanted a Car'

Michael Rubin's daughter got a huge surprise for her sweet 16!

The co-owner of Philadelphia 76ers, 49, shared a funny clip on social media, which documented daughter Kylie receiving an "army tank" as a gift for her 16th birthday.

In the caption, the sports executive penned a loving and comical tribute to the teenager, whom he shares with ex-wife Meegan Rubin.

"Happy 16th bday @kylierubin!!," he wrote. "I knew how badly you wanted a car so thought I'd get you one that would keep your [sic] safe! Enjoy your army tank!😂😂."

In the video, Michael can be heard saying, "This is the right car," as he stood on top of the tank wheels.

The post drew attention from his followers, including model Caroline Lowe, who joked about the over-top gesture and commented, "I hope this came with live ammunition for Kylie's sake 😂."

Last month, Michael teamed up with rapper Meek Mill and comedian Kevin Hart to make a considerable contribution to the Philadelphia community.

The trio announced plans to donate $15 million to 110 schools in the Philly area for the 2022-2023 school year, according to ABC6 and CBS Philadephia.

According to Philly Voice, the donation will go toward covering tuition costs at private and parochial schools to allow lower-income students to enroll.

In late 2020, Michael also joined forces with Mill, 34, to develop a $2 million scholarship fund aimed at assisting students for the 2020-21 school year, according to Complex.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael started the viral "All In" Challenge involving celebrities, influencers and brands, who donated valuable possessions or once-in-a-lifetime experiences to raise millions to fight food insecurity. Participants included Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber, among others.

Michael began building his wealth in high school when he launched a successful ski equipment business out of his parents' basement in Philadelphia. He subsequently founded apparel and logistics company Global Sports Inc. in his 20s, which later turned into GSI Commerce. Around 2011, the company was sold to eBay for $2.4 billion.