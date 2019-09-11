'House Full of Boys!' Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Welcome Son Maverick Nicolas

Image zoom Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Kevork Djansezian/Getty

It’s a third boy for Michael Phelps!

The gold-winning Olympic swimmer, 34, has welcomed his third child with wife Nicole, a former Miss California USA. A son named Maverick Nicolas Phelps joined the family on Monday, Sept. 9, the couple shared on Instagram Wednesday alongside two sweet snapshots.

In addition to newborn Maverick, Phelps and Nicole, 34, are also parents to sons Beckett Richard, 18 months, and Boomer Robert, 3, who joined them for their professional photo session.

“Family of 5! Welcome @mavericknphelps to the world! Born 9-9-19. Mama and baby are healthy and the boys are pumped to be big bros! #housefullofboys,” Phelps captioned a family photo in the hospital.

Nicole captioned the same image, “We welcomed Maverick Nicolas Phelps into the world on 9/9/19 at 36 weeks and 2 days. Our lil big man was 6lb 5o and 20 (inches). He instantly has stolen all of our hearts and keeps me an ecstatic mommy of boys 💙💙💙 I can’t wait to walk this journey surrounded by my men. #familyof5“

Phelps and Nicole had three separate wedding ceremonies. They first married secretly in June 2016 in Paradise Valley, Arizona, at an event officiated by agent and close friend Peter Carlisle.

Then, in October, the two had a second ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Boomer as the ring bearer. The couple both posted photos of the intimate gathering on Instagram. “My best friend … I love you!!” the retired pro swimmer wrote, while Nicole changed her Instagram handle to mrs.nicolephelps.

The couple finished out 2016 by celebrating their wedding once more, during a stylish New Year’s Eve ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Arizona Biltmore Resort. A six-tier, black-and-gold Art Deco cake was the centerpiece of the celebration, featured in BRIDES magazine.

Boomer and Beckett helped the family announce their third child on the way in April, with a photo of the brothers sitting together in a ride-on toy car. “BABY” was notably spelled out below them, in gold balloons.

“I asked mom for a new baby for Christmas last year and …. well my wish finally came true!!!” read a post on Boomer’s Instagram account.

“Oops we did it again,” Nicole wrote. “I get to be a mama x3!!”

Phelps talked to PEOPLE last year about still learning to parent with his two young children, saying, “I believe we are just getting started.”

“I have learned a lot of patience,” he said. “Being able to be at that point where we are able to teach and raise our two kids exactly how we want is a journey we are really looking forward to and is going to be super fun.”

The athlete also reflected on taking on more parenting responsibilities after the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, praising Nicole for “everything she does for me and our kids.”

“I asked Nicole after the games, ‘Well, honey, what do I do?’ And she was like, ‘I don’t know, let’s just figure out what works and go from there,’ ” Phelps said. “Nicole and I have been through everything you can imagine publicly and privately and this is only going to help and grow and strengthen our relationship.”