Meet Beckett Richard! Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Welcome Second Son

#BabyShark is finally here!

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole announced the birth of their second child, son Beckett Richard, on Instagram Tuesday. The couple’s baby boy was born on Monday, Feb. 12.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new addition joins 21-month-old big brother Boomer Robert.

“Magical moments yesterday… Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama,” the 28-time Olympic medalist, 32, captioned a photo of Nicole and Boomer cradling the newborn.

“I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible! #familyof4now,” he added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: John Boone/Boone Studios

New mom Nicole, 32, also shared the baby news on social media. “Our family grew by 1 yesterday meet Beckett Richard Phelps. I’m surrounded by boys and I couldn’t be happier,” she wrote.

And even Boomer proclaimed his new older sibling status on his Instagram page.

“I am officially a big bro!!! All I wanna do is hold him! I can’t wait til I get to teach him so many cool things about the world!! #bigbro,” the adorable photo of the three Phelps boys read.

Image zoom Credit: John Boone/Boone Studios

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Have Been Secretly Married for Months

In August, the couple announced in matching social media posts that they are expecting again.

“Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??” Phelps wrote alongside a photo of Boomer clutching a pregnancy test while snuggled up in his mom’s arms.

Phelps and the former Miss California USA welcomed Boomer in May 2016. They wed later that year – twice! First, the pair tied the knot in June, and then again in late October during a larger event in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Phelps previously revealed to PEOPLE that his wife was looking forward to growing their family, sharing, “Nicole has recently brought up that she would like a girl!”

“We definitely want more kids, it just depends on when. I’m sure I’m getting pressure” he said, teasing, “[We’re] trying to get moving on some things!”