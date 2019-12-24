Michael Phelps' Three Sons Pose with Santa Claus in Adorable Snap: 'All Smiles and No Tears'

Image zoom Michael Phelps/Instagram

Michael Phelps brought his three sons to meet Santa Claus for the gang’s first Christmas as a family of five — and the outing went just swimmingly.

The retired Olympic swimmer, 34, shared the adorable results to his Instagram on Tuesday, and made sure to note that all three of his kids were on their best behavior.

“Santa!!! It was a success… all smiles and no tears 😂. Merry Xmas and happy holidays to all!!!” Phelps captioned the post.

In the sweet snap, Boomer Robert, 3, Beckett Richard, 22 months, and Maverick Nicolas, 3 months, all wear matching green striped pajamas as they happily pose beside Santa Claus.

Phelps’ wife Nicole, 34, also got in on the holiday fun by sharing a special photo slideshow that featured each child’s first meeting with Santa.

“I’m in love 3xs over with my boys and their 1st meetings with Santa 🎅🏼 🎄,” she wrote on Instagram.

Little Maverick joined the Phelps family in September, with Nicole writing on Instagram that the newborn “instantly has stolen all of our hearts and keeps me an ecstatic mommy of boys.”

Though certainly a male-dominated household, Phelps told PEOPLE in November that his wife, who he married in 2016, doesn’t mind whatsoever.

“I think Nicole said something along the lines of like, ‘I’m so lucky to have a house full of boys and no girls,’ and Boomer looked at her and said, ‘Mommy, you’re the girl in our house,’” he said. “So we’ve been saying that and it’s true, she’s the queen.”

He added, “She’s the queen of the household, and she’s the only lady in there, so she likes it, I think. She said she enjoys it.”

The athlete also said that his kids being close in age was something he and Nicole had done on purpose, as the proud parents wanted their children to be able to grow up together.

“Being able to see how much love Boomer has for Beckett and Beckett has for Boomer, but also seeing how much they want to be around the baby all the time — for me, it’s just an amazing thing to see as a dad,” Phelps said.