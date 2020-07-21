Michael Phelps and his son Boomer are joined by PAW Patrol characters to teach kids the importance of learning to float, swim and more

Michael Phelps and Son Boomer, 4, Team Up with PAW Patrol to Teach Kids About Water Safety

There's no job too big for Michael Phelps and Boomer Robert!

The former competitive swimmer, 35, and his 4-year-old son star in a new PSA alongside PAW Patrol's water-rescue pup Zuma to teach kids all about staying safe while in the water.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the 30-second singalong PAW Patrol Safety First! clip, Phelps, Boomer and other parent-child pairs take viewers through the "ABCs and 123s of Swim Safety" that include finding a grown-up to go with, locating the shallow and deep ends of the pool and learning to swim.

Kids are shown playing in the water together on pool noodles, learning how to float, jumping in the water and more as PAW Patrol members Zuma, Marshall and Rocky laugh from a chair nearby.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Michael Phelps and son Boomer with PAW Patrol's Zuma Nickelodeon

Image zoom Michael Phelps and son Boomer with PAW Patrol characters Nickelodeon

Phelps, who serves as the PAW Patrol Safety First! Global Water Safety Ambassador, says in a press release that "Water safety has been a priority in my family since I was a child, as my mom was adamant that my sisters and I learn to swim for safety purposes."

"The statistics around accidental drowning are alarming and we want to help educate and encourage families with a few basic tips in a fun and informative way," continues the 28-time Olympic medalist and father of three.

"We want all kids to know the 123s of water safety — starting with never going to the water alone — and thanks to the support of the Michael Phelps Foundation, Nickelodeon and PAW Patrol, we can bring these important messages to the world with the help of the PAW Patrol pups and a fun, catchy song for families to sing along," Phelps adds.

RELATED VIDEO: Joined by Pool-Safety Experts, Granger Smith Hopes to Save Kids from Drowning — a "Silent Killer"

Boomer previously joined his dad to promote water safety for the entire family, teaming up with Huggies in a 2018 campaign for the brand's Little Swimmers water-friendly diapers.

"Sharing our love for the water with Boomer last year was very special for Nicole and me," Phelps said in a statement about the partnership at the time. "We are looking forward to enjoying the water as a family of four during [now-2-year-old son Beckett Richard] and Boomer's first summer together and are excited to partner with Huggies Little Swimmers to create the ultimate #WaterPlaybook for babies so they can be confident and comfortable in the water too."

PAW Patrol Safety First! is set to air on Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and associated television and social media channels beginning Tuesday.