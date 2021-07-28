Adorable Photos of Michael Phelps and His Family
The Olympic champion is loving family life with wife Nicole and sons Boomer, Beckett and Maverick
Stars & Stripes
The Phelps family got dressed for the occasion to celebrate the July 4th holiday this year.
Full-Circle Moment
What an incredible moment for dad Michael to show son Boomer the ropes at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
Phelps Fam
It's going to take a little more time for the boys to catch up to their dad.
Mama's Boys
Nicole is loving mom life with her brood of boys.
Workout Partners
Watch out Dad! Boomer is catching up in the gym.
Like Father, Like Son
Oldest son Boomer and Dad are two peas in a pod.
Easter Bunnies
The family wore their best pastels to celebrate Easter back in April 2021.
Family Portrait
It was a Mother's Day miracle capturing all three boys for a sweet photo.
Three's Company
Mom Nicole celebrated National Sons Day with an adorable trip down memory lane with her three baby boys.
Brothers for Life
Mom got the cutest snap of big bro, new bro and mid bro.
Sunday Funday
The boys love sensory activities on Sundays with mama.
Couch Cuddles
The golf fans got their dad to stay in a snuggle on a Saturday.
Cabo Cuties
The family's Cabo trip was packed with memorable moments, including beach days, Beckett's birthday and Valentine's Day.
Sweat Sesh
Mom and Dad have to hit the gym to keep up with their three boys.
Matching Mates
Nicole gushed over her baby boys on Mother's Day last year, and shared the sweetest snaps of the little guys matching in turquoise tanks.
Babes to the Rescue
Flying snowballs can't stop the gym grind! While Dad is away, the babies come and help mom Nicole stay motivated at the gym.
Swim Fans
Brothers Boomer and Beckett have taken to the water, but Maverick may need a little more time to get his floaties ready.