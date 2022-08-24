Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Snap Family Photo on Beckett and Boomer's First Day of School

Michael Phelps's little boys are growing up fast!

On Wednesday, the Olympic swimmer's wife, Nicole Phelps, shared a family photo with sons Beckett Richard, 4, and Boomer Robert, 6, from their first day of school.

"First Day of Kindergarten for Booms and First Day of Pre-K for Becks at the same school 🥰🥺 #theyregrowingup," she captioned the shot on Instagram.

The couple is also parents to son Maverick Nicolas, who turns 3 next month.

All three of Phelps's sons were present in June when the 23-time gold medalist was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame.

Phelps shared photos from the night on his Instagram, including some cute photos with his young sons. "What a night!!! Humbled and honored to be inducted to the United States Olympic and Paralympic HOF," he wrote.

"Thanks to all who voted for me🙏🙏Congrats to my other classmates. Class of 2022!!!"

Phelps posed with Nicole and the boys, who matched in black suits, white polo shirts, and white sneakers. The professional swimmer knelt down to be closer to their height while Nicole crouched down beside their sons.

Michael Phelps/Instagram

Phelps has dedicated himself to mental health and told PEOPLE last summer that it is a family-wide effort to be well.

"They talk about their emotions," Phelps said of his sons. "It gives me a lot of hope. I just want them to be as prepared as they can be."

The boys are also growing up learning to be compassionate about the mental health of others, including their dad. "We don't hide from emotions. We teach them that daddy or mommy is having a moment and we need to either give them space or ask if they want a hug. And that's taught them they have permission for their feelings to be heard too."

And in those moments when a hug is welcome, "it just makes me melt," Phelps said. "It makes me go to the ground instantly. I absolutely adore being around them."