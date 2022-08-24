Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Snap Family Photo on Beckett and Boomer's First Day of School

The oldest two of the couple's three children will be going to school together, the proud parents shared

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2022 02:09 PM
Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole See Beckett, 4, Boomer, 6, Off to Their First Day of School
Photo: Nicole Phelps/Instagram

Michael Phelps's little boys are growing up fast!

On Wednesday, the Olympic swimmer's wife, Nicole Phelps, shared a family photo with sons Beckett Richard, 4, and Boomer Robert, 6, from their first day of school.

"First Day of Kindergarten for Booms and First Day of Pre-K for Becks at the same school 🥰🥺 #theyregrowingup," she captioned the shot on Instagram.

The couple is also parents to son Maverick Nicolas, who turns 3 next month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All three of Phelps's sons were present in June when the 23-time gold medalist was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame.

Phelps shared photos from the night on his Instagram, including some cute photos with his young sons. "What a night!!! Humbled and honored to be inducted to the United States Olympic and Paralympic HOF," he wrote.

"Thanks to all who voted for me🙏🙏Congrats to my other classmates. Class of 2022!!!"

Phelps posed with Nicole and the boys, who matched in black suits, white polo shirts, and white sneakers. The professional swimmer knelt down to be closer to their height while Nicole crouched down beside their sons.

Michael Phelps Celebrates His Hall of Fame Induction With Wife Nicole and Their Three Boys
Michael Phelps/Instagram

Phelps has dedicated himself to mental health and told PEOPLE last summer that it is a family-wide effort to be well.

"They talk about their emotions," Phelps said of his sons. "It gives me a lot of hope. I just want them to be as prepared as they can be."

The boys are also growing up learning to be compassionate about the mental health of others, including their dad. "We don't hide from emotions. We teach them that daddy or mommy is having a moment and we need to either give them space or ask if they want a hug. And that's taught them they have permission for their feelings to be heard too."

And in those moments when a hug is welcome, "it just makes me melt," Phelps said. "It makes me go to the ground instantly. I absolutely adore being around them."

Related Articles
Michael Phelps Celebrates His Hall of Fame Induction With Wife Nicole and Their Three Boys
Michael Phelps' Sons Watch as He's Inducted Into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame
Tarek El Moussa son back to school
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022
Melissa Gorga Shares Photos from Daughter Antonia's 17th Birthday Celebrations
'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Celebrates 'Sweet and Kind' Daughter Antonia's 17th Birthday
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Honoree Michael Phelps (L) and model-Miss California USA 2010 Nicole Johnson attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 at Pauley Pavilion on July 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Michael Phelps Praises Wife Nicole's Support amid Depression: 'The Glue That Holds Us Together'
28-time Olympic Medalist Swimmer Michael Phelps was among the advocates speaking at The Kennedy Forum National Summit On Mental Health Equity And Justice In Chicago at the Chicago Hilton and Tower Hotel on January 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois
Michael Phelps Says Therapy 'Saved' Him During His Darkest Moment: 'I Didn't Want to Be Alive'
Bre Tiesi and nick cannon welcome baby
Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet New Photos with Baby Legendary and Nick Cannon: 'So Surreal'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Katie Ledecky attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Olympian Katie Ledecky Says 'Go for the Gold' After She's Named Best Female Athlete at 2022 ESPY Awards
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, His First with Model Bre Tiesi: 'Beautiful Miracle'
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022
John and Shay Shariatzadeh
John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Celebrate for a Second Time, Plus More Celeb Couples Who Got Hitched More Than Once
jessica simpson
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2021
Granger Smith, wife, Amber Bartlett
Granger Smith's Wife Amber Recalls Heartbreaking Moment She Told Her Kids Their Brother Had Died
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Cutest Pics
Kate Hudson Spends Night Out in London with Son Bing, 10: 'Dinner Date'
Kate Hudson Spends Night Out in London with Son Bing, 10: 'Dinner Date'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and family
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Most Adorable Family Photos