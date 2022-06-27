The 23-time gold medalist, 36, was joined by his wife, Nicole, and their three sons for the momentous occasion

Michael Phelps' Sons Watch as He's Inducted Into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame

Michael Phelps is enjoying another milestone in his historic Olympic career, this time with his family by his side.

On Friday, the 23-time gold medalist, 36, was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame. He was joined by his wife, Nicole, and their three sons — Boomer Robert, 6, Beckett Richard, 4, and Maverick Nicolas 2½.

Phelps shared photos from the night on his Instagram Monday, including some cute photos with his young sons. "What a night!!! Humbled and honored to be inducted to the United States Olympic and Paralympic HOF," he wrote.

"Thanks to all who voted for me🙏🙏Congrats to my other classmates. Class of 2022!!!"

Phelps posed with Nicole and the boys, who matched in black suits, white polo shirts, and white sneakers. The professional swimmer knelt down to be closer to their height, while Nicole crouched down beside their sons.

Phelps has dedicated himself to mental health and told PEOPLE last summer that it is a family-wide effort to be well.

"They talk about their emotions," Phelps said of his sons. "It gives me a lot of hope. I just want them to be as prepared as they can be."

The boys are also growing up learning to be compassionate about the mental health of others, including their dad. "We don't hide from emotions. We teach them that daddy or mommy is having a moment and we need to either give them space or ask if they want a hug. And that's taught them they have permission for their feelings to be heard too."